The uncertainty around Valentín Castellanos’ future with New York City FC came to an end Thursday.

The Argentine forward signed a new five-year contract with NYCFC, the club announced Thursday. The deal keeps the forward known as "Taty" with the club through the 2025 season.

Castellanos had been the subject of transfer rumors through the first few weeks of the MLS season that linked him with Brazilian giants Palmeiras, but the move never made much sense for NYCFC, which has little depth at forward.

The deal will take Castellanos above the MLS maximum contract threshold, so he will be paid in part with allocation money but will not occupy one of NYCFC’s two open designated player slots.

Castellanos, 22, is off to a fast start this season, leading the Eastern Conference with four goals and scoring in each of NYCFC’s opening four matches.