TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
SportsSoccer

Valentín Castellanos stays with NYCFC on new five-year deal

Junior Moreno of D.C. United dribbles the ball

Junior Moreno of D.C. United dribbles the ball against Valentin Castellanos of New York City FC in the first half of the MLS match at Audi Field on April 17 in Washington. Credit: Getty Images/Patrick McDermott

By Ryan Gerbosi ryan.gerbosi@newsday.com @RyanGerbosi
Print

The uncertainty around Valentín Castellanos’ future with New York City FC came to an end Thursday.

The Argentine forward signed a new five-year contract with NYCFC, the club announced Thursday. The deal keeps the forward known as "Taty" with the club through the 2025 season.

Castellanos had been the subject of transfer rumors through the first few weeks of the MLS season that linked him with Brazilian giants Palmeiras, but the move never made much sense for NYCFC, which has little depth at forward.

The deal will take Castellanos above the MLS maximum contract threshold, so he will be paid in part with allocation money but will not occupy one of NYCFC’s two open designated player slots.

Castellanos, 22, is off to a fast start this season, leading the Eastern Conference with four goals and scoring in each of NYCFC’s opening four matches.

Headshot of Newsday employee Ryan Gerbosi on June

Ryan Gerbosi is an internet news manager for sports at Newsday.com. He also covers soccer and mixed martial arts and believes the designated hitter should be banned from baseball.

New York Sports

The puck slides under the Penguins' Colton Sceviour
See the schedule for the Isles' first-round series vs. the Penguins
The puck slides under the Penguins' Colton Sceviour
Isles to play Game 1 against Penguins on Sunday
The Knicks' Walt "Clyde" Frazier scored 36 points
Frazier sees similarities between Thibodeau's and Holzman's Knicks
Nets guard James Harden drives the ball past
Harden returns with double-double, Nets romp past Spurs
Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole delivers to the
Dominant Cole fans 12 in eight innings as Yanks top Rays
Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) celebrates with teammates
Knicks clinch playoff spot for first time since 2013 as Celtics lose
Didn’t find what you were looking for?