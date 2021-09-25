TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
Good Morning
Omir Fernandez lifts Red Bulls to win over NYCFC in Hudson River Derby

Red Bulls midfielder Omir Fernandez, center, is congratulated

Red Bulls midfielder Omir Fernandez, center, is congratulated by teammates after scoring against Inter Miami during the first half of an MLS soccer match on Sept. 17 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Credit: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

By The Associated Press
Omir Fernandez scored a goal, Carlos Miguel Coronel had four saves and the Red Bulls beat New York City FC 1-0 on Saturday night.

Kyle Duncan slipped an entry pass between the legs of a defender to the center of the area where Fernandez put away a first-timer to give the Red Bulls (8-11-6) a 1-0 lead in the 41st minute.

Coronel has nine shutouts this season.

New York City (11-9-6) has just one win in its last six games.

The Red Bulls are unbeaten, with two shutout wins, in their last three games.

Sean Johnson had seven saves for NYCFC.

