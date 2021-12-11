Scenes from the 2021 MLS Cup between New York City FC and the Portland Timbers on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.

PORTLAND, OREGON - DECEMBER 11: Felipe Mora #9 of Portland Timbers goes for a header against New York City during the first half of the 2021 MLS Cup final at Providence Park on December 11, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, OREGON - DECEMBER 11: Sean Johnson #1 of New York City makes a save during the first half of the 2021 MLS Cup final against the Portland Timbers at Providence Park on December 11, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, OREGON - DECEMBER 11: Jesus Medina #19 of New York City is injured after being hit in the face with a beer can following a goal by Valentin Castellanos #11 against the Portland Timbers during the first half of the 2021 MLS Cup final at Providence Park on December 11, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, OREGON - DECEMBER 11: Jesus Medina #19 of New York City is injured after being hit in the face with a beer can following a goal by Valentin Castellanos #11 against the Portland Timbers during the first half of the 2021 MLS Cup final at Providence Park on December 11, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, OREGON - DECEMBER 11: Valentin Castellanos #11 of New York City celebrates a goal against the Portland Timbers during the first half of the 2021 MLS Cup final at Providence Park on December 11, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, OREGON - DECEMBER 11: Jesus Medina #19 of New York City is injured after being hit in the face with a beer can following a goal by Valentin Castellanos #11 against the Portland Timbers during the first half of the 2021 MLS Cup final at Providence Park on December 11, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, OREGON - DECEMBER 11: Jesus Medina #19 of New York City is injured after being hit in the face with a beer can following a goal by Valentin Castellanos #11 against the Portland Timbers during the first half of the 2021 MLS Cup final at Providence Park on December 11, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, OREGON - DECEMBER 11: George Fochive #20 of Portland Timbers works for a loose ball against Santiago Rodriguez #42 of New York City during the first half of the 2021 MLS Cup final at Providence Park on December 11, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, OREGON - DECEMBER 11: Valentin Castellanos #11 of New York City celebrates a goal against the Portland Timbers during the first half of the 2021 MLS Cup final at Providence Park on December 11, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, OREGON - DECEMBER 11: Larrys Mabiala #33 of Portland Timbers goes for a header against New York City during the first half of the 2021 MLS Cup final at Providence Park on December 11, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, OREGON - DECEMBER 11: George Fochive #20 of the Portland Timbers dribbles downfield against the New York City FC during the first half of the 2021 MLS Cup final at Providence Park on December 11, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, OREGON - DECEMBER 11: Maxime Chanot #4 of New York City goes for a header against the Portland Timbers during the first half the 2021 MLS Cup final at Providence Park on December 11, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, OREGON - DECEMBER 11: Felipe Mora #9 of Portland Timbers dribbles downfield against the New York City FC during the first half of the 2021 MLS Cup final at Providence Park on December 11, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)