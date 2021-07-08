ORLANDO, Fla. — Romell Quioto and Mason Toye scored to help Montreal beat New York City FC 2-1 on Wednesday night at Exploria Stadium.

Montreal (5-3-4) is unbeaten, with three wins, in its last five games.

Quioto ran onto a through ball played by Djordje Mihailovic and beat goalkeeper Luis Barraza, who came off his line, for an empty-net goal to give Montreal a 2-1 lead in the 73rd minute. Keaton Parks scored his second goal in two games in the 29th minute for New York City, and Mason Toye tied it from the penalty spot in the 43rd.

NYCFC (5-4-2) went into the game with just one loss in 11 all-time matches against Montreal and had its nine-game unbeaten streak — dating to Aug. 1, 2015 — in the series snapped.

New York City FC midfielder Valentin Castellanos controls the ball during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against CF Montreal on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Orlando, Fla.

CF Montreal forward Bjorn Johnsen (9) looks back for the ball during the second half of the team's MLS soccer match against New York City FC on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Orlando, Fla.

New York City FC forward Jesus Medina (19) heads the ball in front of CF Montreal midfielder Victor Wanyama (2) during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Orlando, Fla.

New York City FC coach Ronny Deila watches during the second half of the team's MLS soccer match against CF Montreal on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Orlando, Fla.

New York City FC midfielder Valentin Castellanos (11) kicks the ball next to CF Montreal goalkeeper James Pantemis (41) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Orlando, Fla.

New York City FC midfielder Keaton Parks watches his goal during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against CF Montreal on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Orlando, Fla.

CF Montreal midfielder Joaquin Torres (18) advances the ball while pursued by New York City FC forward Thiago Andrade (8) during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Orlando, Fla.

New York City FC goalkeeper Luis Barraza clears the ball during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against CF Montreal on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Orlando, Fla.

CF Montreal coach Wilfried Nancy watches during the second half of the team's MLS soccer match against New York City FC on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Orlando, Fla.

CF Montreal midfielder Djordje Mihailovic (8) advances the ball during the second half of the team's MLS soccer match against New York City FC on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Orlando, Fla.

CF Montreal midfielder Ahmed Hamdi Hussein Hafez (7) advances the ball during the second half of the team's MLS soccer match against New York City FC on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Orlando, Fla.

CF Montreal goalkeeper James Pantemis (41) clears the ball during the second half of the team's MLS soccer match against New York City FC on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Orlando, Fla.