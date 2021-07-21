NYCFC hosted CF Montreal in an MLS match on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J.

New York City FC forward Valentin Castellanos, right, defends as CF Montreal goalkeeper James Pantemis kicks the ball during an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Harrison, N.J.

CF Montreal midfielder Victor Wanyama, right, fights for the ball against New York City FC midfielder Alfredo Morales during an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Harrison, N.J.

New York City FC midfielder Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, right, strikes the ball next to CF Montreal defender Zorhan Bassong during an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Harrison, N.J.

New York City FC players take a knee during the national anthem before an MLS soccer match against CF Montreal on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. in Harrison, N.J.