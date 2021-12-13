New York City FC won’t take a full trip down the Canyon of Heroes following the area’s first MLS Cup title, but a ceremony will be held in the team’s honor at noon on Tuesday at City Hall.

The ticketed rally sold out within an hour. All attendees are required to show proof of vaccination and wear face masks.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, alongside NYCFC homegrown player James Sands, announced the details of the first New York championship celebration of his time in office during a virtual news conference Monday.

"We are going to celebrate this amazing team and we're going to celebrate all they mean to New York City in this year when we fought back against COVID, when New York City came back," de Blasio said. "These champions really epitomize the best of New York City."

In an email to Newsday, City Hall spokeswoman Lauren Bale explained why there will be no parade for NYCFC.

"The City offers both a ticker tape parade and ceremony to all New York City sports teams who win a national major league title," the email read. "Teams are able to pick the experience and NYCFC decided to forgo a parade at this time due to the team’s capacity. We’re looking forward to celebrating with the team and fans at a City Hall ceremony tomorrow!"

NYCFC on Saturday claimed New York’s first professional sports title since 2012, when the Giants defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI during the tenure of Mayor Michael Bloomberg. City claimed MLS Cup on the road against the Portland Timbers, winning a penalty-kick shootout, 4-2, following a dramatic 1-1 draw.

Mayor de Blasio’s administration, which ends at the end of this month, has held three ticker-tape parades. Two were thrown in honor of the U.S. women’s national team following its World Cup victories in 2015 and 2019. The third was held last summer in honor of healthcare professionals and essential workers for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.