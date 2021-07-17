TODAY'S PAPER
NYCFC ties it in second half before falling to Crew

New York City FC defender Malte Amundsen, left,

New York City FC defender Malte Amundsen, left, controls the ball in front of Columbus Crew midfielder Marlon Hairston during the second half of an MLS match in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday. Credit: AP/Paul Vernon

By The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lucas Zelarayan scored his fourth free kick goal of the season to help the Columbus Crew beat New York City FC 2-1 on Saturday night.

Zelarayan capped the scoring in the 62nd minute, moving within two of tying Sebastian Giovinco’s single-season record for free kick goals.

Columbus (5-3-5) opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time when Darlington Nagbe dribbled up the right sideline and beat the approaching goalkeeper with a chip shot.

City (5-5-2) tied it in the 47th minute on Jesús Medina’s low blast from the center of the 18-yard box.

