Highlights: NYCFC tops Comunicaciones in first leg of CCL quarters

HARTFORD, Conn. — Maxi Moralez scored the go-ahead goal and New York City FC beat Comunicaciones 3-1 in the first leg of a CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal on Tuesday night.

The teams will play the second leg next Tuesday in Guatemala City with the winner advancing on aggregate score. NYCFC, the defending MLS Cup champion, is among four Major League Soccer teams still alive in the tournament.

Taty Castellanos, last season’s Golden Boot winner, and Santiago Rodriguez also scored for NYCFC in the match at Rentschler Field.

Manuel Gamboa scored in the 60th minute for Comunicaciones to make it 1-1.

NYCFC went back in front on Moralez’s volley from 12 yards out in the 65th minute. Rodriguez added his goal about six minutes later.

Talles Magno tapped the ball into the open net with Comunicaciones’ goalkeeper occupied in the 19th minute, but video review determined he was offside. NYCFC broke through in the 29th minute on Castellanos’ header.