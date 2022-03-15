NYCFC lost to Comunicaciones FC, 4-2, in the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday in Guatemala City, but advanced to the semifinal thanks to an away goal advantage on a 5-5 aggregate scoreline.

Alexander Larin (L) of Comunicaciones vies for the ball with Andres Jasson of New York during the CONCACAF Champions League quarter finals soccer match between Comunicaciones FC and New York City FC at Doroteo Gamuch Flores stadium in Guatemala City, Guatemala, 15 March 2022.

Jose Contreras of Guatemala's Comunicaciones, right, and Nicolas Acevedo of New York City FC, battle for the ball during the second leg quarterfinal Concacaf Champions League soccer match in Guatemala City, Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

US' New York City FC Alexander Callens (R) vies for the ball with Guatemala's Comunicaciones Juan Anangono during their Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals football match at the Doroteo Guamuch stadium in Guatemala City, on March 15, 2022.

Guatemala's Comunicaciones Lynner Garcia (R) celebrates after scoring against US' New York City FC during their Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals football match at the Doroteo Guamuch stadium in Guatemala City, on March 15, 2022.

US' New York City FC Talles Magno (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Guatemala's Comunicaciones during their Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals football match at the Doroteo Guamuch stadium in Guatemala City, on March 15, 2022.

US' New York City FC Malte Amundsen (R) vies for the ball with Guatemala's Comunicaciones Jorge Aparicio during their Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals football match at the Doroteo Guamuch stadium in Guatemala City, on March 15, 2022.

New York City FC Andres Jasson (R) is challenged by Guatemala's Comunicaciones Alexander Larin during their Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals football match at the Doroteo Guamuch stadium in Guatemala City, on March 15, 2022.

Valentin Castellanos of New York City FC celebrate a goal against Guatemala's Comunicaciones during the second leg quarterfinal Concacaf Champions League soccer match in Guatemala City, Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

Nicolas Samayoa of Guatemala's Comunicaciones celebrate his goal against New York City FC, during the second leg quarterfinal Concacaf Champions League soccer match in Guatemala City, Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

Nicolas Samayoa of Guatemala's Comunicaciones celebrate his goal against New York City FC, during the second leg quarterfinal Concacaf Champions League soccer match in Guatemala City, Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

Sean Johnson, goalkeeper of New York City FC, makes a save from a shot by Jose Corena of Guatemala's Comunicaciones during the second leg quarterfinal Concacaf Champions League soccer match in Guatemala City, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

Lynner García of Guatemala's Comunicaciones celebrate his goal against New York City FC, during the second leg quarterfinal Concacaf Champions League soccer match in Guatemala City, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

Talles Magno of New York City FC, top, celebrate with teammates after scoring against Guatemala's Comunicaciones, during the second leg quarterfinal Concacaf Champions League soccer match in Guatemala City, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

Talles Magno of New York City FC, right, celebrate a goal against Guatemala's Comunicaciones, with teammate Valentin Castellanos during the second leg quarterfinal Concacaf Champions League soccer match in Guatemala City, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

Andres Jasson of New York City FC, left, and Jose Contreras of Guatemala's Comunicaciones, battle for the ball, during the second leg quarterfinal Concacaf Champions League soccer match in Guatemala City, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

Guatemala's Comunicaciones Lynner Garcia (L) celebrates with teammates after scoring against US' New York City FC during their Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals football match at the Doroteo Guamuch stadium in Guatemala City, on March 15, 2022. (Photo by Johan ORDONEZ / AFP) (Photo by JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

New York City FC Malte Amundsen (C) vies for the ball with Guatemala's Comunicaciones Jorge Aparicio (L) and Kevin Lopez during their Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals football match at the Doroteo Guamuch stadium in Guatemala City, on March 15, 2022. (Photo by Johan ORDONEZ / AFP) (Photo by JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

New York City FC Nicolas Acevedo (R) vies for the ball with Guatemala's Comunicaciones Jose Contreras during their Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals football match at the Doroteo Guamuch stadium in Guatemala City, on March 15, 2022.