TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsSoccerNYCFC

NYCFC vs. LA Galaxy

Print

New York City FC fell to the LA Galaxy, 1-0, to open the 2022 MLS regular season on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.

New York City FC's Malte Amundsen, left, heads
Credit: AP/Jae C. Hong

New York City FC's Malte Amundsen, left, heads the ball against Los Angeles Galaxy's Javier Hernandez during the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Carson, Calif. 

Los Angeles Galaxy's Javier Hernandez dribbles the ball
Credit: AP/Jae C. Hong

Los Angeles Galaxy's Javier Hernandez dribbles the ball toward the net to score during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the New York City FC Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Carson, Calif. 

Los Angeles Galaxy's Nick DePuy, left, and New
Credit: AP/Jae C. Hong

Los Angeles Galaxy's Nick DePuy, left, and New York City FC's Valentin Castellanos watch a header by Castellanos during the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Carson, Calif. 

Los Angeles Galaxy's Sega Coulibaly, top, heads the
Credit: AP/Jae C. Hong

Los Angeles Galaxy's Sega Coulibaly, top, heads the ball against New York City FC's Valentin Castellanos during the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Carson, Calif. 

New York City FC's Talles Magno, right, grabs
Credit: AP/Jae C. Hong

New York City FC's Talles Magno, right, grabs the jersey of Los Angeles Galaxy's Sega Coulibaly during the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Carson, Calif. 

A fan holds up a sign supporting Ukraine
Credit: AP/Jae C. Hong

A fan holds up a sign supporting Ukraine during an MLS soccer match between the Los Angeles Galaxy and the New York City FC Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Carson, Calif. 

New York City FC's Valentin Castellanos, left, and
Credit: AP/Jae C. Hong

New York City FC's Valentin Castellanos, left, and Los Angeles Galaxy's Raheem Edwards miss a header during the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Carson, Calif. 

Los Angeles Galaxy's Javier Hernandez celebrates his goal
Credit: AP/Jae C. Hong

Los Angeles Galaxy's Javier Hernandez celebrates his goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the New York City FC Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Carson, Calif. 

New York City FC's Maxime Chanot (4) reacts
Credit: AP/Jae C. Hong

New York City FC's Maxime Chanot (4) reacts as Los Angeles Galaxy's Javier Hernandez celebrates his goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Carson, Calif. 

Soccer fans observe a moment of silence in
Credit: AP/Jae C. Hong

Soccer fans observe a moment of silence in support of Ukraine before an MLS soccer match between the Los Angeles Galaxy and the New York City FC Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Carson, Calif. 

New York City FC's Maxime Chanot (4) reacts
Credit: AP/Jae C. Hong

New York City FC's Maxime Chanot (4) reacts as Los Angeles Galaxy's Javier Hernandez celebrates his goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Carson, Calif. 

Los Angeles Galaxy's Javier Hernandez gives a thumb
Credit: AP/Jae C. Hong

Los Angeles Galaxy's Javier Hernandez gives a thumb up during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the New York City FC Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Carson, Calif. 

Los Angeles Galaxy's Sega Coulibaly, front, and New
Credit: AP/Jae C. Hong

Los Angeles Galaxy's Sega Coulibaly, front, and New York City FC's Valentin Castellanos fight for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Carson, Calif. 

New York City FC's Talles Magno, front, and
Credit: AP/Jae C. Hong

New York City FC's Talles Magno, front, and Los Angeles Galaxy's Julian Araujo fight for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Carson, Calif.

Los Angeles Galaxy's Sega Coulibaly, center right, and
Credit: AP/Jae C. Hong

Los Angeles Galaxy's Sega Coulibaly, center right, and Nick DePuy miss a header during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the New York City FC Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Carson, Calif. 

New York City FC's Gudmundur Thorarinsson, left, dribbles
Credit: AP/Jae C. Hong

New York City FC's Santiago Rodriguez, left, dribbles the ball past Los Angeles Galaxy's Raheem Edwards during the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Carson, Calif. 

Los Angeles Galaxy's Javier Hernandez, left, is defended
Credit: AP/Jae C. Hong

Los Angeles Galaxy's Javier Hernandez, left, is defended by New York City FC's Alexander Callens during the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Carson, Calif.

New York City FC's Gudmundur Thorarinsson, right, falls
Credit: AP/Jae C. Hong

New York City FC's Santiago Rodriguez, right, falls to the ground while pressuring Los Angeles Galaxy's Rayan Raveloson during the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

MORE NYCFC HEADLINES

New York City FC's Maxime Chanot (4) reacts
NYCFC drops MLS opener to LA Galaxy on 90th-minute goal
New York City FC head coach Ronny Deila
Cup-winning NYCFC prepares for its next quest
A corner flag is seen during a weather
NYCFC's next one-off home venue? Banc of California Stadium in LA
New York City FC midfielder James Sands, right,
NYCFC loans James Sands to Scottish power Rangers
Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom looks on from the
22 for '22: New York's top sports stars
NYCFC captain Sean Johnson (center) lifts the Philip
NYCFC celebrates its MLS title with mayor, fans at City Hall
Didn’t find what you were looking for?