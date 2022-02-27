New York City FC fell to the LA Galaxy, 1-0, to open the 2022 MLS regular season on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.

New York City FC's Malte Amundsen, left, heads the ball against Los Angeles Galaxy's Javier Hernandez during the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Carson, Calif.

Los Angeles Galaxy's Javier Hernandez dribbles the ball toward the net to score during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the New York City FC Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Carson, Calif.

Los Angeles Galaxy's Nick DePuy, left, and New York City FC's Valentin Castellanos watch a header by Castellanos during the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Carson, Calif.

Los Angeles Galaxy's Sega Coulibaly, top, heads the ball against New York City FC's Valentin Castellanos during the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Carson, Calif.

New York City FC's Talles Magno, right, grabs the jersey of Los Angeles Galaxy's Sega Coulibaly during the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Carson, Calif.

A fan holds up a sign supporting Ukraine during an MLS soccer match between the Los Angeles Galaxy and the New York City FC Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Carson, Calif.

New York City FC's Valentin Castellanos, left, and Los Angeles Galaxy's Raheem Edwards miss a header during the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Carson, Calif.

Los Angeles Galaxy's Javier Hernandez celebrates his goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the New York City FC Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Carson, Calif.

New York City FC's Maxime Chanot (4) reacts as Los Angeles Galaxy's Javier Hernandez celebrates his goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Carson, Calif.

Soccer fans observe a moment of silence in support of Ukraine before an MLS soccer match between the Los Angeles Galaxy and the New York City FC Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Carson, Calif.

New York City FC's Maxime Chanot (4) reacts as Los Angeles Galaxy's Javier Hernandez celebrates his goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Carson, Calif.

Los Angeles Galaxy's Javier Hernandez gives a thumb up during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the New York City FC Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Carson, Calif.

Los Angeles Galaxy's Sega Coulibaly, front, and New York City FC's Valentin Castellanos fight for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Carson, Calif.

New York City FC's Talles Magno, front, and Los Angeles Galaxy's Julian Araujo fight for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Carson, Calif.

Los Angeles Galaxy's Sega Coulibaly, center right, and Nick DePuy miss a header during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the New York City FC Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Carson, Calif.

New York City FC's Santiago Rodriguez, left, dribbles the ball past Los Angeles Galaxy's Raheem Edwards during the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Carson, Calif.

Los Angeles Galaxy's Javier Hernandez, left, is defended by New York City FC's Alexander Callens during the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Carson, Calif.