New York City FC's Maxime Chanot (4) reacts as Los Angeles Galaxy's Javier Hernandez celebrates his goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Carson, Calif.  Credit: AP/Jae C. Hong

By Ryan Gerbosi ryan.gerbosi@newsday.com @RyanGerbosi
New York City FC began its quest to repeat as MLS Cup champions with a whimper.

A 90th-minute goal by Javier "Chicharito" Hernández was the lone score in Sunday’s season opener as the LA Galaxy snuck past NYCFC at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

NYCFC, which won its first championship in 2021, lost for the first time in any competition since a defeat to the Red Bulls last October.

City managed just one shot on target during the opener: a Talles Magno header in the opening minutes that easily was handled by Galaxy keeper Jonathan Bond.

 

Hernández scored the winner after running onto a pass in the box and cutting back onto his right foot to beat City defender Maxime Chanot before sending the ball past Sean Johnson.

NYCFC will try again for its first MLS win of 2022 on Saturday at the Vancouver Whitecaps.

