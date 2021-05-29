TODAY'S PAPER
Scenes from Los Angeles as New York City FC faces LAFC on Saturday, May 29, 2021.

New York City FC midfielder Valentin Castellanos (11)
Credit: AP/Ashley Landis

New York City FC midfielder Valentin Castellanos (11) and Los Angeles FC defender Jesus Murillo (94) head the ball during the first half on May 29, 2021, in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles FC midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye, center left,
Credit: AP/Ashley Landis

Los Angeles FC midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye, center left, and New York City FC midfielder Keaton Parks (55) battle for control of the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer game Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles FC defender Diego Palacios, left, defender
Credit: AP/Ashley Landis

Los Angeles FC defender Diego Palacios, left, defender Eddie Segura, right, and New York City FC forward Andres Jasson, center, battle for control of the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer game Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Los Angeles.

New York City FC goalkeeper Sean Johnson, bottom,
Credit: AP/Ashley Landis

New York City FC goalkeeper Sean Johnson, bottom, makes a save near Los Angeles FC forward Carlos Vela (10) and New York City FC forward Andres Jasson, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer game Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Los Angeles.

New York City FC forward Andres Jasson, top,
Credit: AP/Ashley Landis

New York City FC forward Andres Jasson, top, jumps over Los Angeles FC defender Diego Palacios (12) during the first half of an MLS soccer game Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Los Angeles.

