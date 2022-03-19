NYCFC held scoreless by Union at Yankee Stadium

Alejandro Bedoya and Daniel Gazdag scored first-half goals and Andre Blake made them stand up as the Philadelphia Union blanked the New York City FC, 2-0, in MLS action on Saturday.

Bedoya staked the Union (3-0-1) to a lead in the 12th minute with his second goal of the season. Julian Carranza assisted on the score.

Gazdag capped the scoring with a goal — his third of the season — in the 33rd minute.

Blake needed only two saves to preserve the shutout.

Philadelphia earned it first win at Yankee Stadium in its seventh regular-season visit.

Gazdag, Bedoya and Blake were among 11 Philadelphia players who missed the Union's 2-1 home loss to NYCFC (1-2-1) in last season's Eastern Conference Final because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols.