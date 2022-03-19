TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsSoccerNYCFC

NYCFC held scoreless by Union at Yankee Stadium

Highlights: NYCFC vs. Philadelphia Union

Watch highglights from NYCFC's 2-0 loss to Philadelphia on Saturday.

By The Associated Press
Print

Alejandro Bedoya and Daniel Gazdag scored first-half goals and Andre Blake made them stand up as the Philadelphia Union blanked the New York City FC, 2-0, in MLS action on Saturday.

Bedoya staked the Union (3-0-1) to a lead in the 12th minute with his second goal of the season. Julian Carranza assisted on the score.

Gazdag capped the scoring with a goal — his third of the season — in the 33rd minute.

Blake needed only two saves to preserve the shutout.

Philadelphia earned it first win at Yankee Stadium in its seventh regular-season visit.

Gazdag, Bedoya and Blake were among 11 Philadelphia players who missed the Union's 2-1 home loss to NYCFC (1-2-1) in last season's Eastern Conference Final because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

By The Associated Press

MORE NYCFC HEADLINES

Highlights from NYCFC's matchup with Comunicaciones in the
Highlights: NYCFC keeps Champions League dreams alive despite loss
Talles Magno of New York City FC, top,
NYCFC survives late scare, reaches CONCACAF Champions League semis
New York City FC Malte Amundsen (C) vies
Photos: NYCFC vs. Comunicaciones FC CCL Leg 2
Maxi Moralez #10 of New York City FC
NYCFC wins first leg of CONCACAF Champions League quarters
NYCFC homegrown signing Maximo Carrizo
NYCFC signs 14-year-old to homegrown contract
New York City FC's Maxime Chanot (4) reacts
NYCFC drops MLS opener to LA Galaxy on 90th-minute goal
Didn’t find what you were looking for?