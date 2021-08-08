NYCFC vs. Toronto FC

Santiago Rodriguez and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi scored for NYCFC in the first half, but Richie Laryea and Alejandro Pozuelo did the same in the second half for Toronto as the teams played to a 2-2 tie on Aug. 7, 2021. NYCFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson had to make a point-blank save on substitute Nick De Leon to preserve the tie.

Toronto interim coach Javier Perez replaced captain Michel Bradley and star striker Jozy Altidore with Ralph Priso and Ifunanyachi Achara to open the second half. The 34-year-old Bradley had played every minute of the previous 17 games.

Toronto FC forward Jacob Shaffelburg (24) and New York City defender Alexander Callens vie for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Toronto. (Chris Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto FC midfielder Yeferson Soteldo (30) is defended by New York City defender Tayvon Gray (24) during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Toronto. (Chris Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto FC midfielder Yeferson Soteldo (30) and New York City defender Alexander Callens (6) vie for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Toronto. (Chris Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto FC midfielder Nick DeLeon (18) is tackled by New York City midfielder Valentin Castellanos (11) during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Toronto. (Chris Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto FC forward Jozy Altidore (17) reacts as New York City players celebrate a goal by Santiago Rodriguez (42) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Toronto. (Chris Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto FC midfielder Richie Laryea, right, and New York City defender Malte Amundsen (12) go for a head ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Toronto.

Toronto FC midfielder Marco Delgado (8) and midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo (10) celebrate during the second half against New York City FC in an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Toronto. (Chris Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto FC midfielder Marco Delgado (8) and forward Jacob Shaffelburg (24) celebrate after the team's MLS soccer match against New York City FC in Toronto on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. (Chris Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto FC midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo (10) and New York City defender Alexander Callens (6) fall during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Toronto. (Chris Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto FC midfielder Richie Laryea (22) defends against New York City midfielder Santiago Rodriguez (42) during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Toronto. (Chris Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto FC's Ralph Priso (97), Alejandro Pozuelo (10) and Yeferson Soteldo (30) celebrate after Alejandro Pozuelo scored against New York City during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Toronto. (Chris Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto FC forward Jacob Shaffelburg (24) falls next to New York City defender Alexander Callens (6) during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Toronto. (Chris Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)