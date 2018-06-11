NICE, France — Former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira has been hired as the new manager of French club Nice after leaving his role as head coach of New York City FC.

Both clubs announced the move on their websites on Monday, with Vieira replacing Lucien Favre at Nice.

Vieira had been linked with the Arsenal job after Arsene Wenger stepped down last month but will now return to his native France for his first coaching job in Europe. The former midfielder issued a statement on Twitter, saying: “After two and a half years as head coach of NYCFC, today will be my last day. I can honestly say that my time with the club has been absolutely perfect - both on the professional and personal level.”

Vieira led New York City to two consecutive play-off appearances and he leaves with the team in second place in the Eastern Conference.

As a player, Vieira also had stints at Juventus, Inter Milan and Manchester City, but is best known for spending nearly a decade at Arsenal and being a key part of Wenger’s title-winning sides. He was captain of the “Invincibles” team that went undefeated in winning the 2003-04 Premier League title.