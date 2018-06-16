World Cup: Peru vs. Denmark

Kasper Schmeichel's slew of saves made Yussuf Yurary Poulsen's opportunistic second-half goal stand up in a 1-0 victory over Peru.

The win allowed Denmark to keep pace with favored France in Group C. The French defeated Australia 2-1 earlier in the day.

Poulsen squeezed his goal between charging Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese and the left post in the 59th minute after collecting a pass from star midfielder Christian Eriksen during an odd-man rush.

Appearing in the World Cup for the first time in 36 years, Peru had overwhelming fan support at Mordovia Arena and the bulk of scoring chances, including a late-first-half penalty shot that Christian Cueva sent sailing over the crossbar.

Peru striker Paolo Guerrero made his much-anticipated appearance as a substitute with about 30 minutes to go and had two scoring chances, one on a saved header and one on a clever back-heel that rolled just wide.

