World Cup: Peru vs. Denmark

By The Associated Press
Print

Kasper Schmeichel's slew of saves made Yussuf Yurary Poulsen's opportunistic second-half goal stand up in a 1-0 victory over Peru.

The win allowed Denmark to keep pace with favored France in Group C. The French defeated Australia 2-1 earlier in the day.

Poulsen squeezed his goal between charging Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese and the left post in the 59th minute after collecting a pass from star midfielder Christian Eriksen during an odd-man rush.

Appearing in the World Cup for the first time in 36 years, Peru had overwhelming fan support at Mordovia Arena and the bulk of scoring chances, including a late-first-half penalty shot that Christian Cueva sent sailing over the crossbar.

Peru striker Paolo Guerrero made his much-anticipated appearance as a substitute with about 30 minutes to go and had two scoring chances, one on a saved header and one on a clever back-heel that rolled just wide.

Denmark fans celebrate their team victory after the
Photo Credit: AP / Martin Meissner

Denmark fans celebrate their team victory after the group C match between Peru and Denmark at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordovia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

Peru's Paolo Guerrero reacts during the group C
Photo Credit: AP / Efrem Lukatsky

Peru's Paolo Guerrero reacts during the group C match between Peru and Denmark at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordovia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

Denmark's Simon Kjaer, top left, heads for the
Photo Credit: AP / Martin Meissner

Denmark's Simon Kjaer, top left, heads for the ball with Peru's Christian Cueva during the group C match between Peru and Denmark at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordovia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

Peru's Jefferson Farfan, left, duels for the ball
Photo Credit: AP / Martin Meissner

Peru's Jefferson Farfan, left, duels for the ball with Denmark's Henrik Dalsgaard during the group C match between Peru and Denmark at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordovia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

Peru's Renato Tapia reacts during the group C
Photo Credit: AP / Martin Meissner

Peru's Renato Tapia reacts during the group C match between Peru and Denmark at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordovia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

Peru players react at the end of the
Photo Credit: AP / Martin Meissner

Peru players react at the end of the match during the group C match between Peru and Denmark at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordovia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, right, reacts after save
Photo Credit: AP / Martin Meissner

Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, right, reacts after save a penalty kick during the group C match between Peru and Denmark at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordovia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

Peru's Alberto Rodriguez, second left, heads for the
Photo Credit: AP / Martin Meissner

Peru's Alberto Rodriguez, second left, heads for the ball with Denmark's Yussuf Yurary Poulsen during the group C match between Peru and Denmark at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordovia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

Peru's Alberto Rodriguez, centre, and Denmark's Simon Kjaer,
Photo Credit: AP / Efrem Lukatsky

Peru's Alberto Rodriguez, centre, and Denmark's Simon Kjaer, second left, jump for a ball during the group C match between Peru and Denmark at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordovia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

Denmark's Yussuf Yurary Poulsen, left, kicks the ball
Photo Credit: AP / Martin Meissner

Denmark's Yussuf Yurary Poulsen, left, kicks the ball to score during the group C match between Peru and Denmark at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordovia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

Denmark's Yussuf Yurary Poulsen gestures as referee Bakary
Photo Credit: AP / Gregorio Borgia

Denmark's Yussuf Yurary Poulsen gestures as referee Bakary Gassama from Gambia shows the yellow card to him during the group C match between Peru and Denmark at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordovia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

Peru's Edison Flores, left, and Denmark's Andreas Christensen
Photo Credit: AP / Gregorio Borgia

Peru's Edison Flores, left, and Denmark's Andreas Christensen compete for the ball during the group C match between Peru and Denmark at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordovia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

Peru's Paolo Guerrero, center, reacts during the group
Photo Credit: AP / Efrem Lukatsky

Peru's Paolo Guerrero, center, reacts during the group C match between Peru and Denmark at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordovia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018.

By The Associated Press

