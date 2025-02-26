SportsSoccer

Arsenal drops more points, Haaland makes scoring return and Man United survives Ipswich scare

Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring his side's first...

Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. Credit: AP/Frank Augstein

By The Associated Press

MANCHESTER, England — Arsenal's Premier League title challenge is fading by the day.

More dropped points on Wednesday dealt a fresh blow to Mikel Arteta's hopes of chasing down league leader Liverpool.

A 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest highlighted second-place Arsenal's problems amid an injury crisis in attack, with the Londoners failing to score for the third time in four games.

Manchester City moved back up to fourth after Erling Haaland returned from a knee injury and scored the only goal of the game at Tottenham.

Ten-man Manchester United was given a scare by relegation-fighting Ipswich.

Trailing inside four minutes at Old Trafford after Jaden Philogene's early goal, United bounced back to win 3-2, despite Patrick Dorgu's red card in the 43rd.

___

Manchester United's Harry Maguire celebrates after scoring his side's third...

Manchester United's Harry Maguire celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Ipswich Town at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. Credit: AP/Dave Thompson

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

More soccer news

Arsenal drops more points, Haaland makes scoring return and Man United survives Ipswich scare
FC Dallas defender Geovane Jesus will miss 2nd MLS season in a row because of right knee injury
Drogba defends Mourinho against accusations of racism during Turkish soccer spat1m read
Spanish soccer fan given 1-year prison sentence for racially abusing Carlos Akapo1m read
Liverpool manager Arne Slot handed 2-match touchline ban for confronting match officials1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME