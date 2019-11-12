TODAY'S PAPER
Second-tier Queensboro FC announced for 2021, will be part-owned by David Villa

New York City FC forward David Villa (7) celebrates his first half goal in an MLS game against Orlando City FC at Yankee Stadium in Bronx on Sunday, July 26, 2015. Credit: Steven Ryan

By The Associated Press
Former Spanish national team star David Villa is becoming a part-owner of a second division team in New York that intends to launch in 2021.

The United Soccer League said Tuesday that Queensboro FC will play in its League Championship. The majority owner is Jonathan Krane, CEO of the asset management company KraneShares.

The 37-year-old Villa had 59 goals in 98 appearances for Spain, helping win the 2010 World Cup and 2008 European Championship. He played for New York City FC in Major League Soccer from 2014-18 and spent 2019 with Vissel Kobe in Japan.

Queensboro FC says it will play most home games in a new stadium at York College in Queens and intends to host some matches at the Mets' Citi Field.

