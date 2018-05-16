TODAY'S PAPER
SportsSoccer

Ray Wilson, who won World Cup with England, dies at 83

English defender Ray Wilson, right, kicks the ball

English defender Ray Wilson, right, kicks the ball away from French forward Philippe Gondet at Wembley Stadium in London during the World Cup first round match between England and France on July 20, 1966. Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / -

By The Associated Press
HUDDERSFIELD, England — Ray Wilson, the left back in all six of England’s games in its World Cup-winning campaign in 1966, has died. He was 83.

Huddersfield announced Wilson’s death on Wednesday. The northern English team said Wilson, who played for the club for most of his career, continued to attend matches despite being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2004.

At 32, Wilson was the oldest player in the England lineup that beat West Germany 4-2 in extra time in the final at Wembley Stadium in July 1966.

He made 63 appearances for England from 1960-68 before a knee injury forced the end of his international career.

“Ray was an excellent teammate at international level for many years and a close friend,” fellow World Cup winner Bobby Charlton said. “We shared some wonderful memories throughout our career and I had the pleasure of being his roommate. Ray was a great man and he will be missed by so many people.”

A fast and dependable defender, Wilson started out at Huddersfield in 1952, combining soccer with work on the railways. He moved to Everton in 1964 and won the FA Cup in five years with the team.

Wilson finished his career with spells at lower-league Oldham and then Bradford, where he was caretaker manager for a short stint after retirement.

After soccer, he worked for his father-in-law’s undertaker business.

Wilson sold his World Cup winner’s medal in 2002.

