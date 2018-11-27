Champions League: AS Roma vs. Real Madrid

Real Madrid meats AS Roma in a UEFA Champions League Group G match on Tuesday at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.

Real forward Lucas Vazquez, 2nd from left, celebrates with teammates Marcos Llorente, left, and Raphael Varane after scoring his side's second goal, during a Champions League, Group G soccer match between Roma and Real Madrid at the Rome Olympic stadium, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.

Real forward Lucas Vazquez reacts after scoring his side's second goal, during a Champions League, Group G soccer match between Roma and Real Madrid at the Rome Olympic stadium, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.

Real forward Lucas Vazquez, right, scores his side's second goal during a Champions League, Group G soccer match between Roma and Real Madrid at the Rome Olympic stadium, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.

Real midfielder Gareth Bale celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Champions League, Group G soccer match between Roma and Real Madrid at the Rome Olympic stadium, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.

Real forward Lucas Vazquez, 2nd from left, celebrates with teammates Gareth Bale, left, and Lukas Madrid after scoring his side's second goal during a Champions League, Group G soccer match between Roma and Real Madrid at the Rome Olympic stadium, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.

Real midfielder Marcos Llorente, left, fights for the ball against Roma midfielder Nicolo' Zaniolo during a Champions League, Group G soccer match between Roma and Real Madrid at the Rome Olympic stadium, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.

Real forward Lucas Vazquez, right, scores his side's second goal during a Champions League, Group G soccer match between Roma and Real Madrid at the Rome Olympic stadium, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.

Real coach Santiago Solari gives instructions from the side line during a Champions League, Group G soccer match between Roma and Real Madrid at the Rome Olympic stadium, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.

Roma midfielder Bryan Cristante reacts after missing a scoring chance during a Champions League, Group G soccer match between Roma and Real Madrid at the Rome Olympic stadium, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.

Real midfielder Gareth Bale goes for the ball during a Champions League, Group G soccer match between Roma and Real Madrid at the Rome Olympic stadium, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.

Real forward Lucas Vazquez, 3rd from left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during a Champions League, Group G soccer match between Roma and Real Madrid at the Rome Olympic stadium, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.

Real defender Dani Carvajal, left, fights for the ball against Roma defender Kostas Manolas during a Champions League, Group G soccer match between Roma and Real Madrid at the Rome Olympic stadium, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.

Real forward Lucas Vazquez, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Champions League, Group G soccer match between Roma and Real Madrid at the Rome Olympic stadium, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.

Roma goalkeeper Robin Olsen looks down after Real forward Lucas Vazquez scored his side's 2nd goal during a Champions League, Group G soccer match between Roma and Real Madrid at the Rome Olympic stadium, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.

Real Madrid players celebrate with their teammate Real forward Lucas Vazquez after scoring his side's second goal during a Champions League, Group G soccer match between Roma and Real Madrid at the Rome Olympic stadium, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.