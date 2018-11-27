TODAY'S PAPER
Champions League: AS Roma vs. Real Madrid

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Real Madrid meats AS Roma in a UEFA Champions League Group G match on Tuesday at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.

Real forward Lucas Vazquez, 2nd from left, celebrates
Photo Credit: AP/Gregorio Borgia

Real forward Lucas Vazquez, 2nd from left, celebrates with teammates Marcos Llorente, left, and Raphael Varane after scoring his side's second goal, during a Champions League, Group G soccer match between Roma and Real Madrid at the Rome Olympic stadium, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.

Real forward Lucas Vazquez reacts after scoring his
Photo Credit: AP/Gregorio Borgia

Real forward Lucas Vazquez reacts after scoring his side's second goal, during a Champions League, Group G soccer match between Roma and Real Madrid at the Rome Olympic stadium, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.

Real forward Lucas Vazquez, right, scores his side's
Photo Credit: AP/Gregorio Borgia

Real forward Lucas Vazquez, right, scores his side's second goal during a Champions League, Group G soccer match between Roma and Real Madrid at the Rome Olympic stadium, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.

Real midfielder Gareth Bale celebrates after scoring his
Photo Credit: AP/Gregorio Borgia

Real midfielder Gareth Bale celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Champions League, Group G soccer match between Roma and Real Madrid at the Rome Olympic stadium, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.

Real forward Lucas Vazquez, 2nd from left, celebrates
Photo Credit: AP/Gregorio Borgia

Real forward Lucas Vazquez, 2nd from left, celebrates with teammates Gareth Bale, left, and Lukas Madrid after scoring his side's second goal during a Champions League, Group G soccer match between Roma and Real Madrid at the Rome Olympic stadium, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.

Real midfielder Marcos Llorente, left, fights for the
Photo Credit: AP/Andrew Medichini

Real midfielder Marcos Llorente, left, fights for the ball against Roma midfielder Nicolo' Zaniolo during a Champions League, Group G soccer match between Roma and Real Madrid at the Rome Olympic stadium, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.

Real forward Lucas Vazquez, right, scores his side's
Photo Credit: AP/Andrew Medichini

Real forward Lucas Vazquez, right, scores his side's second goal during a Champions League, Group G soccer match between Roma and Real Madrid at the Rome Olympic stadium, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.

Real coach Santiago Solari gives instructions from the
Photo Credit: AP/Andrew Medichini

Real coach Santiago Solari gives instructions from the side line during a Champions League, Group G soccer match between Roma and Real Madrid at the Rome Olympic stadium, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.

Roma midfielder Bryan Cristante reacts after missing a
Photo Credit: AP/Gregorio Borgia

Roma midfielder Bryan Cristante reacts after missing a scoring chance during a Champions League, Group G soccer match between Roma and Real Madrid at the Rome Olympic stadium, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.

Real midfielder Gareth Bale goes for the ball
Photo Credit: AP/Gregorio Borgia

Real midfielder Gareth Bale goes for the ball during a Champions League, Group G soccer match between Roma and Real Madrid at the Rome Olympic stadium, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.

Real forward Lucas Vazquez, 3rd from left, celebrates
Photo Credit: AP/Gregorio Borgia

Real forward Lucas Vazquez, 3rd from left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during a Champions League, Group G soccer match between Roma and Real Madrid at the Rome Olympic stadium, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.

Real defender Dani Carvajal, left, fights for the
Photo Credit: AP/Andrew Medichini

Real defender Dani Carvajal, left, fights for the ball against Roma defender Kostas Manolas during a Champions League, Group G soccer match between Roma and Real Madrid at the Rome Olympic stadium, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.

Real forward Lucas Vazquez, right, celebrates after scoring
Photo Credit: AP/Andrew Medichini

Real forward Lucas Vazquez, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Champions League, Group G soccer match between Roma and Real Madrid at the Rome Olympic stadium, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.

Roma goalkeeper Robin Olsen looks down after Real
Photo Credit: AP/Gregorio Borgia

Roma goalkeeper Robin Olsen looks down after Real forward Lucas Vazquez scored his side's 2nd goal during a Champions League, Group G soccer match between Roma and Real Madrid at the Rome Olympic stadium, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.

Real Madrid players celebrate with their teammate Real
Photo Credit: AP/Andrew Medichini

Real Madrid players celebrate with their teammate Real forward Lucas Vazquez after scoring his side's second goal during a Champions League, Group G soccer match between Roma and Real Madrid at the Rome Olympic stadium, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.

Real forward Karim Benzema, right, vies for the
Photo Credit: AP/Andrew Medichini

Real forward Karim Benzema, right, vies for the ball against Roma defender Federico Fazio during a Champions League, Group G soccer match between Roma and Real Madrid at the Rome Olympic stadium, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.

