Champions League: Real Madrid vs. APOEL

Real Madrid faces APOEL in a UEFA Champions League Group H match on Tuesday at GSP Stadium in Nicosia, Cyprus.

Real Madrid's Luka Modric, left, celebrates with his teammate Lucas Vazquez after scoring the opening goal of his team during the Champions League Group H soccer match between APOEL Nicosia and Real Madrid at GSP stadium, in Nicosia, on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017.

Real Madrid's Spanish defender Nacho celebrates after scoring during the UEFA Champions League Group H match between Apoel FC and Real Madrid on November 21, 2017, in the Cypriot capital Nicosia's GSP Stadium.

Real Madrid's Croatian midfielder Luka Modric (C) is tackled Apoel's Beninese forward Mickael Pote (L) and Apoel's Cypriot midfielder Efstathios Aloneftis (R) during the UEFA Champions League Group H match between Apoel FC and Real Madrid on November 21, 2017, in the Cypriot capital Nicosia's GSP Stadium.

Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo jumps during the UEFA Champions League Group H match between Apoel FC and Real Madrid on November 21, 2017, in the Cypriot capital Nicosia's GSP Stadium.

Real Madrid's Luka Modric views for the ball against Apoel's Cypriot midfielder Efstathios Aloneftis during the UEFA Champions League Group H match between Apoel FC and Real Madrid on November 21, 2017, in the Cypriot capital Nicosia's GSP Stadium.

Dani Carvajal (L) of Real Madrid vies for the ball against Stathis Aloneftis (R) of Apoel FC during the UEFA Champions League Group H match between Apoel FC and Real Madrid at the GSP stadium in Nicosia, Cyprus, 21 November 2017.

Real Madrid's Spanish midfielder Marco Asensio (C) vies for the ball with Apoel's Spanish defender Roberto Lago (L) and Apoel's Brazilian midfielder Vinicius (R) during the UEFA Champions League Group H match between Apoel FC and Real Madrid on November 21, 2017, in the Cypriot capital Nicosia's GSP Stadium.

Real Madrid's players celebrate after Luka Modric scored during the UEFA Champions League Group H match between Apoel FC and Real Madrid on November 21, 2017, in the Cypriot capital Nicosia's GSP Stadium.

Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo gestures during the UEFA Champions League Group H match between Apoel FC and Real Madrid on November 21, 2017, in the Cypriot capital Nicosia's GSP Stadium.

Real Madrid's players celebrate the opening goal of their team during the Champions League Group H soccer match between APOEL Nicosia and Real Madrid at GSP stadium, in Nicosia, on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017.

Luka Modric (L) of Real Madrid vies for the ball against Nuno Morais (R) of Apoel FC during the UEFA Champions League Group H match between Apoel FC and Real Madrid at the GSP stadium in Nicosia, Cyprus, 21 November 2017.

Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (L) vies for the ball with Apoel's Greek defender Praxitelis Vouros (C) during the UEFA Champions League Group H match between Apoel FC and Real Madrid on November 21, 2017, in the Cypriot capital Nicosia's GSP Stadium.