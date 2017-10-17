Champions League: Real Madrid vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur played to a 1-1 draw in a UEFA Champions League Group H match on Tuesday at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Tottenham's Harry Kane, center, reacts during a Group H Champions League soccer match between Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Tuesday Oct. 17, 2017.
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, right, and Tottenham's Serge Aurier jump for a high ball during a Group H Champions League soccer match between Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
Tottenham's Spanish striker Fernando Llorente in action during the UEFA Champions League group H soccer match between Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, 17 October 2017.
Real Madrid's Croatian midfielder Luka Modric (up) vies with Tottenham Hotspur's English midfielder Harry Winks during the UEFA Champions League group H football match Real Madrid CF vs Tottenham Hotspur FC at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on October 17, 2017.
Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (R) celebrates after scoring during the UEFA Champions League group H football match Real Madrid CF vs Tottenham Hotspur FC at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on October 17, 2017.
Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema (R) vies with Tottenham Hotspur's Colombian defender Davinson Sanchez during the UEFA Champions League group H football match Real Madrid CF vs Tottenham Hotspur FC at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on October 17, 2017.
Tottenham's Harry Kane shoots on goal during a Group H Champions League soccer match between Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Tuesday Oct. 17, 2017.
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during a Group H Champions League soccer match between Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
Tottenham's English striker Harry Kane (R) in action during the UEFA Champions League group H soccer match between Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, 17 October 2017.
Tottenham's Fernando Llorente, reacts after a losing opportunity to score during a Group H Champions League soccer match between Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
Tottenham's Fernando Llorente, center, loses an opportunity to score next to Real Madrid's players during a Group H Champions League soccer match between Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring a penalty kick against Tottenham during a Group H Champions League soccer match between Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
Tottenham Hotspur's Ivorian defender Serge Aurier (R) heads the ball next to Real Madrid's Brazilian defender Marcelo during the UEFA Champions League group H football match Real Madrid CF vs Tottenham Hotspur FC at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on October 17, 2017.
Tottenham Hotspur's Spanish striker Fernando Llorente (L) heads the ball next to Real Madrid's Brazilian midfielder Casemiro during the UEFA Champions League group H football match Real Madrid CF vs Tottenham Hotspur FC at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on October 17, 2017.
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, left, celebrates after scoring a penalty kick against Tottenham during a Group H Champions League soccer match between Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
Tottenham Hotspur's Welsh defender Ben Davies (L) vies with Real Madrid's Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi during the UEFA Champions League group H football match Real Madrid CF vs Tottenham Hotspur FC at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on October 17, 2017.
Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema reacts during the UEFA Champions League group H football match Real Madrid CF vs Tottenham Hotspur FC at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on October 17, 2017.
Tottenham's Harry Kane, right celebrates with teammates their first side goal against Real Madrid during a Group H Champions League soccer match between Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
Real Madrid's German midfielder Toni Kroos (L) vies with Tottenham Hotspur's Ivorian defender Serge Aurier during the UEFA Champions League group H football match Real Madrid CF vs Tottenham Hotspur FC at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on October 17, 2017.
Tottenham's Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen (L) in action against Real Madrid's Croatian midfielder Luka Modric (R) during the UEFA Champions League group H soccer match between Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, 17 October 2017.
Tottenham's Harry Kane runs with the ball among Real Madrid players during a Group H Champions League soccer match between Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, right, falls in front of Tottenham's Jan Vertonghen during a Group H Champions League soccer match between Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Tuesday Oct. 17, 2017.
Real Madrid's Toni Kroos, left reacts after Tottenham scored during a Group H Champions League soccer match between Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Tuesday Oct. 17, 2017.
Tottenham Hotspur's Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen (L) vies with Real Madrid's Croatian midfielder Luka Modric during the UEFA Champions League group H football match Real Madrid CF vs Tottenham Hotspur FC at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on October 17, 2017.
Tottenham's Harry Kane, second left, celebrates with teammates their first side goal against Real Madrid during a Group H Champions League soccer match between Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo eyes the ball during the UEFA Champions League group H football match Real Madrid CF vs Tottenham Hotspur FC at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on October 17, 2017.
Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema (R) runs with the ball during the UEFA Champions League group H football match Real Madrid CF vs Tottenham Hotspur FC at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on October 17, 2017.
Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (L) vies with Tottenham Hotspur's Belgian defender Toby Alderweireld during the UEFA Champions League group H football match Real Madrid CF vs Tottenham Hotspur FC at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on October 17, 2017.
Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (R) controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League group H football match Real Madrid CF vs Tottenham Hotspur FC at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on October 17, 2017.
Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo runs with the ball during the UEFA Champions League group H football match Real Madrid CF vs Tottenham Hotspur FC at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on October 17, 2017.
Real Madrid players, left, and Tottenham players stand as they observe a minute of silence for the victims of the forest fires in Portugal and Spain during a Group H Champions League soccer match between Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
Real Madrid's French defender Raphael Varane (R) vies for the ball with Tottenham Hotspur's Spanish striker Fernando Llorente during the UEFA Champions League group H football match Real Madrid CF vs Tottenham Hotspur FC at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on October 17, 2017.
Real Madrid's Brazilian defender Marcelo controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League group H football match Real Madrid CF vs Tottenham Hotspur FC at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on October 17, 2017.
