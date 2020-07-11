TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Evening
SEARCH
74° Good Evening
SportsSoccer

Red Bulls vs. Atlanta United in MLS is Back Tournament

Print

The Red Bulls faced Atlanta United FC in the clubs' opening match in Group E in the MLS is Back Tournament on Saturday, July 11, 2020 in at the ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando.

Cristian Casseres Jr #23 of New York Red
Credit: Getty Images/Mike Ehrmann

Cristian Casseres Jr #23 of New York Red Bulls takes a shot on Brad Guzan #1 of Atlanta United during a match in the MLS Is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on July 11, 2020 in Reunion, Florida.

Gonzalo Martinez #10 of Atlanta United receives a
Credit: Getty Images/Mike Ehrmann

Gonzalo Martinez #10 of Atlanta United receives a yellow card against the New York Red Bulls during a match in the MLS Is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on July 11, 2020 in Reunion, Florida.

David Jensen #1 of New York Red Bulls
Credit: Getty Images/Mike Ehrmann

David Jensen #1 of New York Red Bulls makes a save against the Atlanta United during a match in the MLS Is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on July 11, 2020 in Reunion, Florida.

Daniel Royer #77 of New York Red Bulls
Credit: Getty Images/Mike Ehrmann

Daniel Royer #77 of New York Red Bulls controls the ball against Franco Escobar #2 of Atlanta United during a match in the MLS Is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on July 11, 2020 in Reunion, Florida.

Brad Guzan #1 of Atlanta United reacts against
Credit: Getty Images/Mike Ehrmann

Brad Guzan #1 of Atlanta United reacts against the New York Red Bulls during a match in the MLS Is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on July 11, 2020 in Reunion, Florida.

Brad Guzan #1 of Atlanta United reacts against
Credit: Getty Images/Mike Ehrmann

Brad Guzan #1 of Atlanta United reacts against the New York Red Bulls during a match in the MLS Is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on July 11, 2020 in Reunion, Florida.

Tom Barlow #74 of New York Red Bulls
Credit: Getty Images/Mike Ehrmann

Tom Barlow #74 of New York Red Bulls controls the ball against Fernando Meza #6 of Atlanta United during a match in the MLS Is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on July 11, 2020 in Reunion, Florida.

Alejandro Romero Gamarra #10 of New York Red
Credit: Getty Images/Mike Ehrmann

Alejandro Romero Gamarra #10 of New York Red Bulls reacts against the Atlanta United during a match in the MLS Is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on July 11, 2020 in Reunion, Florida.

Tom Barlow #74 of New York Red Bulls
Credit: Getty Images/Mike Ehrmann

Tom Barlow #74 of New York Red Bulls controls the ball against the Atlanta United during a match in the MLS Is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on July 11, 2020 in Reunion, Florida.

Florian Valot #22 of New York Red Bulls
Credit: Getty Images/Mike Ehrmann

Florian Valot #22 of New York Red Bulls celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal in the fourth minute against Brad Guzan #1 of Atlanta United during a match in the MLS Is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on July 11, 2020 in Reunion, Florida.

Florian Valot #22 of New York Red Bulls
Credit: Getty Images/Mike Ehrmann

Florian Valot #22 of New York Red Bulls celebrates with his teammates Kyle Duncan #6 and Cristian Casseres Jr #23 after scoring a goal in the fourth minute against Brad Guzan #1 of Atlanta United during a match in the MLS Is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on July 11, 2020 in Reunion, Florida.

Florian Valot #22 of New York Red Bulls
Credit: Getty Images/Mike Ehrmann

Florian Valot #22 of New York Red Bulls celebrates after scoring a goal in the fourth minute against Brad Guzan #1 of Atlanta United during a match in the MLS Is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on July 11, 2020 in Reunion, Florida.

Florian Valot #22 of New York Red Bulls
Credit: Getty Images/Mike Ehrmann

Florian Valot #22 of New York Red Bulls celebrates after scoring a goal in the fourth minute against Brad Guzan #1 of Atlanta United during a match in the MLS Is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on July 11, 2020 in Reunion, Florida.

Florian Valot #22 of New York Red Bulls
Credit: Getty Images/Mike Ehrmann

Florian Valot #22 of New York Red Bulls scores a goal in the fourth minute against Brad Guzan #1 of Atlanta United during a match in the MLS Is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on July 11, 2020 in Reunion, Florida.

Tom Barlow #74 of New York Red Bulls
Credit: Getty Images/Mike Ehrmann

Tom Barlow #74 of New York Red Bulls looks to take a shot on Brad Guzan #1 of Atlanta United during a match in the MLS Is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on July 11, 2020 in Reunion, Florida.

The New York Red Bulls kneel prior to
Credit: Getty Images/Mike Ehrmann

The New York Red Bulls kneel prior to their match against the Atlanta United in the MLS Is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on July 11, 2020 in Reunion, Florida.

George Bello #21 of Atlanta United kneels prior
Credit: Getty Images/Mike Ehrmann

George Bello #21 of Atlanta United kneels prior to the match against the New York Red Bulls in the MLS Is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on July 11, 2020 in Reunion, Florida.

Atlanta United huddles up prior to their match
Credit: Getty Images/Mike Ehrmann

Atlanta United huddles up prior to their match against the New York Red Bulls in the MLS Is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on July 11, 2020 in Reunion, Florida.

George Campbell #32 of Atlanta United smiles as
Credit: Getty Images/Mike Ehrmann

George Campbell #32 of Atlanta United smiles as he wears a Black Lives Matter shirt prior to his match against the New York Red Bulls in the MLS Is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on July 11, 2020 in Reunion, Florida.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Long Island native Justin Guterding is preparing for LI's Guterding fired up for Premier Lacrosse League tourney
Yankees' Aaron Judge takes batting practice at Yankee Boone on Judge's stiff neck: 'I don't think it's that big a deal'
Islanders president and general manager Lou Lamoriello speaks Isles' Lamoriello expects all his players to report to camp
Aroldis Chapman of the Yankees walks on the Yanks' Chapman tests positive for coronavirus, Boone says
Reliever Edwin Diaz loosens up during Mets camp Lack of exhibition games fogs up player evaluations for Mets
FILE - In this May 27, 2019, file Gross: Labor peace paramount to NHL and its players this time
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search