The Red Bulls faced Atlanta United FC in the clubs' opening match in Group E in the MLS is Back Tournament on Saturday, July 11, 2020 in at the ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando.

Cristian Casseres Jr #23 of New York Red Bulls takes a shot on Brad Guzan #1 of Atlanta United during a match in the MLS Is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on July 11, 2020 in Reunion, Florida.

Gonzalo Martinez #10 of Atlanta United receives a yellow card against the New York Red Bulls during a match in the MLS Is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on July 11, 2020 in Reunion, Florida.

David Jensen #1 of New York Red Bulls makes a save against the Atlanta United during a match in the MLS Is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on July 11, 2020 in Reunion, Florida.

Daniel Royer #77 of New York Red Bulls controls the ball against Franco Escobar #2 of Atlanta United during a match in the MLS Is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on July 11, 2020 in Reunion, Florida.

Brad Guzan #1 of Atlanta United reacts against the New York Red Bulls during a match in the MLS Is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on July 11, 2020 in Reunion, Florida.

Tom Barlow #74 of New York Red Bulls controls the ball against Fernando Meza #6 of Atlanta United during a match in the MLS Is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on July 11, 2020 in Reunion, Florida.

Alejandro Romero Gamarra #10 of New York Red Bulls reacts against the Atlanta United during a match in the MLS Is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on July 11, 2020 in Reunion, Florida.

Tom Barlow #74 of New York Red Bulls controls the ball against the Atlanta United during a match in the MLS Is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on July 11, 2020 in Reunion, Florida.

Florian Valot #22 of New York Red Bulls celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal in the fourth minute against Brad Guzan #1 of Atlanta United during a match in the MLS Is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on July 11, 2020 in Reunion, Florida.

Florian Valot #22 of New York Red Bulls celebrates with his teammates Kyle Duncan #6 and Cristian Casseres Jr #23 after scoring a goal in the fourth minute against Brad Guzan #1 of Atlanta United during a match in the MLS Is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on July 11, 2020 in Reunion, Florida.

Florian Valot #22 of New York Red Bulls celebrates after scoring a goal in the fourth minute against Brad Guzan #1 of Atlanta United during a match in the MLS Is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on July 11, 2020 in Reunion, Florida.

Florian Valot #22 of New York Red Bulls scores a goal in the fourth minute against Brad Guzan #1 of Atlanta United during a match in the MLS Is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on July 11, 2020 in Reunion, Florida.

Tom Barlow #74 of New York Red Bulls looks to take a shot on Brad Guzan #1 of Atlanta United during a match in the MLS Is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on July 11, 2020 in Reunion, Florida.

The New York Red Bulls kneel prior to their match against the Atlanta United in the MLS Is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on July 11, 2020 in Reunion, Florida.

George Bello #21 of Atlanta United kneels prior to the match against the New York Red Bulls in the MLS Is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on July 11, 2020 in Reunion, Florida.

Atlanta United huddles up prior to their match against the New York Red Bulls in the MLS Is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on July 11, 2020 in Reunion, Florida.