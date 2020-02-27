HARRISON, N.J. — If the seat under Red Bulls coach Chris Armas is hot entering the 2020 season, the Long Islander and his players are doing a fine job masquerading the heat with a cool confidence.

Armas, who grew up in Brentwood, isn’t far removed from leading the Red Bulls to a Supporters’ Shield in 2018, just months after a midseason promotion to head coach. But a disappointing finish in Armas’ first full year on the job had some of the club’s most ardent fans chanting for his dismissal late in the season.

Asked at Red Bulls media day Thursday if he feels a sense of urgency from fans to win now entering his second full season in charge, a self-assured Armas defended his competitive drive and set a high target for his team.

“Wherever there’s a competition, I’m in on it. I want to win,” Armas said. “We have a goal, it’s clear. MLS Cup, that’s our goal.”

That’s a goal the club has yet to achieve entering MLS’ 25th season of play, which begins for the Red Bulls on Sunday against FC Cincinnati at Red Bull Arena. Still, Armas believes he has a team willing to put in the effort to make it possible.

“The way we’re going to get there is just focusing on the process every day, because that’s what we do, it’s all about the work. The guys understand more than ever that giving to the team is the way,” said Armas. “How we break that down is we talk about getting one percent better every day. I think the guys can relate to that, whether it’s staying after for a little bit of work, extra video, you see these guys with this energy that snowballs and is gaining momentum.”

Despite the offseason losses of Bradley Wright-Phillips and Luis Robles, Armas has a handful of strong veteran leaders to rely on, all of whom believe their coach is the right man for the job.

“We all love playing for Chris,” said center back Aaron Long. “I think first and foremost, he’s a players’ coach and he’s a guy that relates well with us because he was a player, and he was our assistant coach at one point. He knows us all on a personal level and I think that makes it easier for us to communicate with him.”

Center back Tim Parker, a Hicksville graduate, said players enjoy the demanding playing style of Armas’ Red Bulls.

“I think Chris expects a lot out of his players because of the system we play and how much trust he puts in us,” Parker said. “I think if he’s willing to trust us this much, he expects a certain amount of quality from us. It’s fun to play that way, but at the same time you’ve got to be able to commit to it.”

Armas also has the confidence of midfielder Sean Davis, a homegrown player named team captain Thursday.

“Chris has been excellent this preseason, he’s always been a coach that we love playing for,” Davis said. “He genuinely cares about each guy and their progress on a personal level. Based on what I’ve heard from new players that have come to the team, what we have here is special. The way Chris is able to engage with every single, whether you’re the first guy on the team sheet or a guy that’s struggling to make the 18, he cares about everyone and that goes a long way.”

Just as the players believe in Armas, the coach is ready to put his belief in them.

“What we’ve gotten back to, really back to, is togetherness. That’s what real teams look like. Then you can get on the same page tactically, then you can really push the information,” Armas said. “That’s the thing I’ve taken most is to get right back in the biggest way that I know to the togetherness, which leads to the commitment, full commitment from everyone at all times to the style of play, and into the locker room.

“Now I’m seeing a team that’s really bought in and can back it up physically. That’s been a lot of fun, and that’s what gives me confidence.”