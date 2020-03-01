TODAY'S PAPER
38° Good Evening
SEARCH
38° Good Evening
SportsSoccer

Kyle Duncan jump starts Red Bulls in season-opening win over Cincinnati

Kyle Duncan of the Red Bulls celebrates his

Kyle Duncan of the Red Bulls celebrates his goal in the first half against the FC Cincinnati at Red Bull Arena on March 01, 2020. Credit: Getty Images/Elsa

By The Associated Press
Print

HARRISON, N.J. — Kyle Duncan and Kaku scored early goals and the New York Red Bulls beat FC Cincinnati 3-2 on Sunday in their MLS opener.

Duncan scored in the 16th minute when he took a soft pass from Florian Valot and punched it in as he ran down the left side of the box. Nine minutes later, Valot found Kaku at the center of the box and he tapped it in with his left foot from 16 yards out.

A minute into the second half, Allan Cruz took a centering pass from Brandon Vasquez to get Cincinnati on the board. Cruz has scored in his last three MLS appearances dating back to the end of last season.

Daniel Royer restored New York's two-goal advantage in the 70th minute. Duncan found Royer, who took the ball at the left of the box, turned a defender, weaved to the middle and scored.

Jurgen Locadia got Cincinnati's second goal 13 minutes later after a turnover when he redirected his own rebound on a breakaway.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Casey Cizikas of the Islanders skates during the Trotz says Isles' Cizikas should resume skating soon
Mets pitcher Seth Lugo during a spring training Mets' Lugo says he 'felt good' after live BP session
Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom throws during the first Mets' DeGrom harder on himself than hitters are in first start
Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the Rangers reacts after Rangers give up 3 power-play goals in loss to Flyers
Nets guard Caris LeVert takes a shot against LeVert plays through hand injury in Nets' time of need
Maxime Chanot #4 of New York City FC NYCFC gets early red card, falls to Crew in MLS season opener
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search