Red Bulls fall to D.C. United in stoppage time as winless streak hits three

Alejandro Romero Gamarra of the Red Bulls reacts against the Atlanta United during a match in the MLS Is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on July 11 in Reunion, Fla. Credit: Getty Images/Mike Ehrmann

By The Associated Press
HARRISON, N.J. — Eric Sorga scored in stoppage time, Chris Seitz had four saves and D.C. United beat the Red Bulls 1-0 on Wednesday night to snap a six-game winless streak.

Sorga, a 21-year old from Estonia making his fourth MLS appearance, ripped a right-footer from outside the area that slipped between the post and the out-stretched arms of diving goalkeeper Ryan Meara in the eighth minute of stoppage time.

Seitz, making his second consecutive start in the place of Bill Hamid (personal reasons), had his first shutout of the season. Seitz allowed four goals in a lopsided loss to Philadelphia on Saturday.

The Red Bulls (3-4-2) are winless, with two losses, in their last three games.

D.C. United (2-4-3) was coming off back-to-back losses.

