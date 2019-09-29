TODAY'S PAPER
Red Bulls stay steady in playoff race with scoreless draw against D.C. United

Red Bulls goalkeeper Luis Robles applauds fans at

Red Bulls goalkeeper Luis Robles applauds fans at the end of the team's MLS soccer match against Toronto FC, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Harrison, N.J. Photo Credit: AP/Mary Altaffer

By The Associated Press
HARRISON, N.J. — Bill Hamid made a spectacular save in the 61st minute to highlight his 12th shutout and D.C. United played the New York Red Bulls to a 0-0 draw on Sunday to maintain position for home-field advantage in a possible playoff rematch.

D.C. ran its unbeaten streak and shutout streak to four matches, its longest since opening the season with three straight shutouts. Hamid was in goal for both streaks.

The result, combined with Toronto's 2-2 draw in Chicago, means D.C. (13-10-10) stays in fourth place in the East standings, one point ahead of the Red Bulls (14-13-6), and only needs to beat last-place Cincinnati next weekend to host an opening playoff game. The Red Bulls are one point up on Toronto.

A minute before Hamid's save, Tom Barlow sent a header to goal that was headed away by defender Frederic Brillant. Then Hamid sprawled to his right to stop Cristian Casseres Jr.'s volley off a corner kick.

Luis Robles did not make a save in earning his third-straight and eighth overall shutout for the Red Bulls, who play their finale at Montreal.

