The Red Bulls kept their playoff hopes alive with a 4-0 win over Inter Miami on Sept. 17, 2021.

Inter Miami head coach Phil Neville shouts to his players during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the New York Red Bulls, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

New York Red Bulls head coach Gerhard Struber, center right, congratulates his players after they scored their second goal against Inter Miami during the first half of an MLS soccer match Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

New York Red Bulls forward Fabio Gomez, front left, is pursued by Inter Miami midfielder Blaise Matuidi, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

New York Red Bulls forward Patryk Klimala, top, is brought down Inter Miami defender Nicolas Figal, bottom, during the first half of an MLS soccer match Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Inter Miami goalkeeper Nick Marsman deflects a shot during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the New York Red Bulls, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Inter Miami defender Nicolas Figal, right, walks off the pitch after being shown a red card during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the New York Red Bulls, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Inter Miami goalkeeper Nick Marsman, center, dives to deflect a shot during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the New York Red Bulls, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Inter Miami defender Nicolas Figal, center left, vies with New York Red Bulls forward Patryk Klimala, right, for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

New York Red Bulls players celebrate a goal by forward Fabio Gomez, center, during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Inter Miami, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

New York Red Bulls forward Patryk Klimala shoots while defended by Inter Miami midfielder Gregore Silva, left, and defender Christian Makoun during the first half of an MLS soccer match Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

New York Red Bulls defender Thomas Edwards, left, vies with Inter Miami forward Robbie Robinson during the first half of an MLS soccer match Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

New York Red Bulls forward Fabio Gomez, left, vies with Inter Miami midfielder Blaise Matuidi during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

New York Red Bulls forward Patryk Klimala, third from left, celebrates after scoring a goal against Inter Miami with teammates Dru Yearwood, left, and John Tolkin, second from left, during the first half of an MLS soccer match Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

New York Red Bulls defender Thomas Edwards, left, clashes with Inter Miami forward Robbie Robinson during the first half of an MLS soccer match Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

