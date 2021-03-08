Kevin Thelwell knew the question was coming.

The head of sport for the Red Bulls was only a few minutes through a preseason media conference call Monday when it came: What’s going on with Kaku?

Thelwell also knew he could offer no fresh information.

"I fully expected somebody to ask this particular question. Unfortunately it’s very, very difficult for me to comment on at the moment," Thelwell said. "There’s an ongoing legal matter, of course, that we’re talking about and so unfortunately we’re unable to comment at this time, but as soon as we can bring you further news about that situation, of course, we will."

The saga of Alejandro Romero Gamarra, known better to MLS followers as Kaku during his three seasons with the Red Bulls, remains unresolved more than a month after the player’s abrupt departure to Saudi Arabian side Al-Taawoun FC, a move the Red Bulls still are challenging.

Thelwell did not want to comment on specifics, but said he has faith in the legal teams at the club and league to resolve the matter.

"All of these situations are very, very difficult, and over the course of time and through experience you recognize that there’s always going to be difficulty when dealing with some circumstances, not everybody sees it a particular way," Thelwell said. "But we’re well supported by our legal team who are well supported by MLS. Everything is in their hands now."

Occupying one of three Designated Player spots since his arrival from Argentine club Huracán in 2018, Kaku scored 14 goals in 87 matches across all competitions for the Red Bulls over three seasons. He appeared to be part of Thelwell’s future plans with new coach Gerhard Struber, evident by Kaku’s protected status in the MLS Expansion Draft last December.

Yet on Feb. 1, Al-Taawoun FC announced Kaku as its newest signing. The Red Bulls have since maintained that Kaku remains under contract with the MLS club, claiming the club exercised an option in the Paraguayan’s contract for 2021, a point disputed by Kaku’s team.

Since receiving a provisional International Transfer Certificate from FIFA, Kaku has played a handful of games for Al-Taawoun. The Red Bulls, who paid more than $6 million to acquire Kaku, have not received any compensation for the 26-year-old.

"The issuing of the provisional ITC does not change the fact that a valid contract exists between Major League Soccer and Kaku," read a club statement issued last month. "In response to the player’s apparent signing with Al-Taawoun, MLS and the New York Red Bulls have sought to arbitrate the dispute pursuant to Kaku’s MLS contract and will take all further necessary action to enforce their rights."

The Red Bulls seemingly have no other choice but to move on, and they are doing just that. Thelwell said the situation did not have much effect on constructing the rest of the roster, which has seen a fair amount of turnover following another early MLS Cup Playoffs exit in 2020.

"As everybody recognizes it's not always about just one player, and so on that basis we recognize there were lots of other areas that we needed to focus down on to be able to improve the squad to support Gerhard going forward," Thelwell said. "And I hope that's what we've done."