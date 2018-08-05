TODAY'S PAPER
SportsSoccer

Daniel Royer scores twice as Red Bulls beat LAFC

The Red Bulls' Danny Royerkeeps the ball from

The Red Bulls' Danny Royerkeeps the ball from Club Tijuana's Omar Mendoza during the CONCACAF Champions League Quarterfinals Leg Two match on March 13 in Harrison, N.J. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Don Emmert

By The Associated Press
HARRISON, N.J. — Daniel Royer scored two goals to help the New York Red Bulls beat Los Angeles FC, 2-1, on Sunday night.

The Red Bulls have won four of their last five.

Royer tapped home a pass from Bradley Wright-Phillips to give the Red Bulls (14-6-2) the lead for good in the 80th minute. Wright-Phillips ran onto a long, arcing pass from Marc Rzatkowski at the top of the box, took a couple dribbles and fed Royer for a first-timer into an open net.

Royer opened the scoring in the 39th. Michael Murillo's shot from the right side was stopped by goalkeeper Tyler Miller, but the rebound rolled to Royer — who had tripped over a defender and fallen — for the finish from point-blank range.

Diego Rossi put away a feed, which slipped between two defenders, from Carlos Vela to make it 1-1 in the 53rd.

LAFC (10-6-6) is winless in its last four games.

