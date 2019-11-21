HARRISON, N.J. — The New York Red Bulls have declined the contract option on Luis Robles, the league's goalkeeper of the year in 2015.

The 35-year-old Robles completed his eighth season with a 13-14-6 record and nine shutouts. For his career, Robles has a 114-71-53 mark with 72 shutouts and a 1.29 goals-against average. He ranks sixth in league history with 114 goalkeeper wins. He owns MLS' Ironman streak with 183 consecutive complete games.

Sporting director Denis Hamlett on Thursday said his "play and work ethic speak for themselves when you look at the individual and team success during his time."

In other moves, the team:

—allowed the contract of 34-year-old Bradley Wright-Phillips, the club's career scoring leader, to expire.

—declined options on midfielders Vincent Bezecourt, Marcus Epps, Derrick Etienne Jr. and Jean-Christophe Koffi; and goalkeeper Evan Louro.

—picked up contract options on goalkeeper Ryan Meara; defenders Rece Buckmaster, Kyle Duncan, Michael Amir Murillo, Sean Nealis, Amro Tarek; midfielders Cristian Casseres Jr. and Florian Valot; and forwards Tom Barlow and Brian White.