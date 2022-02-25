For a pair of professional soccer-playing siblings born 18 months apart, Massapequa-raised Dylan and Sean Nealis have remarkably little experience playing together.

But 2022 may just be the year the Nealis brothers make up for lost time and perhaps recapture a flash of magic from their youth.

Dylan Nealis, 23, was traded this offseason from Nashville SC to the New York Red Bulls, where Sean, 25, has played since 2019. Sean became a staple at centerback for RBNY in 2021, and Dylan hopes to replicate that success on the outside for his new club.

"We're both pretty happy about it, getting the chance to play alongside each other is a pretty special moment," Dylan Nealis told Newsday. "I think there's only been a couple brother pairings in MLS and we're happy to be part of that group."

Said Sean, "When the news broke, our family and friends were all ecstatic. We're happy he's over here, and I think he'll be a great addition for the team. It's been fun watching him and I think he'll be a great player for us."

Both spent formative years on the soccer fields of the South Shore and beyond, taking slightly different paths to the backline of the Red Bulls, who open the 2022 MLS season against the San Jose Earthquakes at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Yet the brothers rarely shared the pitch in their development, aside from just one major crossing — the 2013 Massapequa state champion boys soccer team.

Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"We had a lot of talent on that team," Sean said. "Those are very memorable moments for us and our family."

With junior Sean in midfield and sophomore Dylan on the wing, Massapequa was a force in Class AA. The team went 16-1-2 en route to the program’s first state title, with both brothers contributing goals in the playoff run. Sean recorded the lone score in the Nassau semifinal against Farmingdale with a diving header. Dylan later netted the winner in the state semifinals before a free-kick goal to clinch the state championship against Fairport.

The title remains a career highlight, both players said, commemorated prominently in the basement of the family home in Massapequa.

"Winning it all made it that much more special," Dylan said. "We did have a lot of fun together and I think it’ll only help for this year. The chemistry will always be there between us."

The brothers’ joint success proved to be short-lived. After also playing a basketball season together, Dylan soon moved on in the club soccer world and no longer was eligible for high school competition. Sean graduated in 2015 and played at Hofstra, where he moved to centerback and developed into the CAA defensive player of the year in his senior season. The Red Bulls used a second round SuperDraft pick on Sean in 2019 and played him sparingly until 2021, when he cemented his regular status and was third on the roster with 28 starts.

Upon his own high school graduation, Dylan enrolled at Georgetown, where eldest brother Jimmy once starred. Dylan thrived with the Hoyas as a fullback, winning a national championship as a senior and being named finalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy, the top individual prize in men’s college soccer. He then joined Inter Miami CF as the No. 3 SuperDraft pick in 2020, making 20 appearances before a 2021 trade to Nashville, where he played only four matches.

"I had the feeling that I wasn't going to be a part of Nashville the following year, and my agent said teams were reaching out and threw out that Red Bulls were one of them," Dylan said. "When it turned into reality, it was just an awesome moment. Our parents were probably the happiest out of everyone. It made their lives easier, they can go to one stadium now to watch both of us instead of traveling around the country."

Sean believes his younger brother has jelled with their teammates as well as possible this preseason, and Dylan’s offensive experience from high school will help bring the energy and aggression needed in the Red Bulls’ playing style.

"I think that's an important aspect of our team, wingbacks and defenders who can help us get up and down the field," Sean said. "I think he can be a dynamic outside back who can get forward and give us some quality delivery in the box and help us score some goals."

While their experience together remains relatively limited, Dylan is confident their partnership will be fruitful for the Red Bulls.

"I think we'll be tough to play against defensively," Dylan said. "I think it'll be a good story for everyone if it's tough to get past the Nealis brothers. I think that'll be something we take pride in, for sure."