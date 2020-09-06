TODAY'S PAPER
Red Bulls shut out by Philadelphia Union, spoiling debut of interim coach Bradley Carnell

Kai Wagner #27 of Philadelphia Union and Daniel

Kai Wagner #27 of Philadelphia Union and Daniel Royer #77 of New York Red Bulls head the ball at Subaru Park on August 25, 2020 in Chester, Pennsylvania.  Credit: Getty Images/Drew Hallowell

By The Associated Press
HARRISON, N.J. — Brenden Aaronson, Kacper Przybylko and Matthew Real scored to help the Philadelphia Union beat the Red Bulls 3-0 on Sunday night.

Bradley Carnell made his debut as the Red Bulls interim coach following Chris Armas's firing Friday. Carnell served as an assistant for the club since March 2017.

Aaronson scored his third goal of the season, connecting in the 36th minute. Przybylko scored in the 68th and Real sealed it 10 minutes later for Philadelphia (5-2-3).

The Red Bulls (3-3-4) was shut out for the second straight game and has only four goals in its last nine matches.

