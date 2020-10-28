HARRISON, N.J. — Aaron Long scored in the 89th minute and the Red Bulls beat the New England Revolution 1-0 on Wednesday night. Both teams clinched playoff spots later when FC Dallas beat Inter Miami.

Long put away a half-volley from the top of the 6-yard box after Tim Parker's re-directed a corner kick by Alejandro Romero Gamarra.

Ryan Meara had two saves for his third shutout of the season. The Red Bulls (8-8-5) aew unbeaten in their last five games, but have just two wins in their last seven.

New England (7-6-8) is winless, with two losses, in its last three games.