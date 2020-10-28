TODAY'S PAPER
Red Bulls defeat Revolution, clinch spot in MLS Cup playoffs

Aaron Long of the Red Bulls celebrates his

Aaron Long of the Red Bulls celebrates his goal with teammate Tom Barlow during the second half against the Revolution at Red Bull Arena on Wednesday in Harrison, N.J. Credit: Getty Images/Elsa

By The Associated Press
HARRISON, N.J. — Aaron Long scored in the 89th minute and the Red Bulls beat the New England Revolution 1-0 on Wednesday night. Both teams clinched playoff spots later when FC Dallas beat Inter Miami.

Long put away a half-volley from the top of the 6-yard box after Tim Parker's re-directed a corner kick by Alejandro Romero Gamarra.

Ryan Meara had two saves for his third shutout of the season. The Red Bulls (8-8-5) aew unbeaten in their last five games, but have just two wins in their last seven.

New England (7-6-8) is winless, with two losses, in its last three games.

