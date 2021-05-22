TODAY'S PAPER
Red Bulls go down to 10 men, fall on road to first-place Revolution

Gerhard Struber, now coach of the Red Bulls,

Gerhard Struber, now coach of the Red Bulls, gestures on the touch line during the English League Cup third round football match between Chelsea and Barnsley at Stamford Bridge in London on September 23, 2020.  Credit: POOL/AFP via Getty Images/NEIL HALL

By The Associated Press
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Gustavo Bou had a goal and an assist on Saturday night, and the New England Revolution beat the 10-man New York Red Bulls 3-1 to stay atop the Eastern Conference standings on Saturday night.

Bou tied it 1-1 in the 36th minute, splitting a pair of defenders on a run created by Arnór Ingvi Traustason's through ball and finishing into the right corner.

Tajon Buchanan gave the Revolution (4-1-2) a 2-1 lead in the second minute of first-half stoppage time with an acute angle finish, also assisted by Traustason.

Adam Buksa capped the scoring in the 82nd minute with a close-range finish of Bou's cross.

The Red Bulls (2-4-0) led when Andrés Reyes headed home Frankie Amaya's corner in the seventh minute. Reyes was sent off with his second yellow card in the 38th minute.

