SportsSoccer

Red Bulls can't hold off Revolution in 1-1 draw

Red Bulls goalkeeper Luis Robles applauds fans at

Red Bulls goalkeeper Luis Robles applauds fans at the end of the team's MLS soccer match against Toronto FC, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Harrison, N.J. Photo Credit: AP/Mary Altaffer

By The Associated Press
HARRISON, N.J.— Gustavo Bou scored in the 65th minute and the New England Revolution held on for a 1-1 draw with the Red Bulls on Saturday night.

Bou got on the end of Carles Gil's well-placed through ball and slipped it under the goalkeeper into the right side to level it for the Revolution (9-9-8).

Marc Rzatkowski opened the scoring for the Red Bulls (11-10-5) in the 18th minute. Rzatkowski knocked down Edgar Castillo's attempted clearance with his right foot and zipped home a left-footed volley from the top of the penalty area.

The Red Bulls' Brian White left in the 29th minute because of an ankle injury.

