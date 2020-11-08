TODAY'S PAPER
Red Bulls avoid play-in round, earn No. 6 seed in Eastern Conference with win over Toronto FC

Red Bulls attacker Tom Barlow, left, fights for the ball against Toronto FC defender Chris Mavinga during an MLS soccer match, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Harrison, NJ. Credit: AP/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

By The Associated Press
HARRISON, N.J. — Tom Barlow and Brian White scored about two minutes apart, and the Red Bulls beat Toronto FC 2-1 on the final day of the regular season Sunday.

Barlow put away a header from point-blank range to open the scoring in the 24th minute. Florian Valot's corner kick was deflected by the near post off White to Barlow for the finish at the far post.

Sean Davis lobbed an arcing ball to Kyle Duncan, who played a header across the area to White for a tap-in goal in the 26th.

The Red Bulls (9-9-5), which have just one loss in their last seven games, will be the Eastern Conference's No. 6 seed, avoiding the play-in round and facing the third-seeded Columbus Crew in the first round.

Toronto's Tsubasa Endoh scored his first goal of the season in the 50th minute.

Toronto (13-5-5), which had 63.6% possession and outshot the Red Bulls 14-8, has lost three of its last four games. It will be the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

