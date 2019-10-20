TODAY'S PAPER
Red Bulls ousted from MLS playoffs in extra-time loss to Philadelphia Union

The Red Bulls' Bradley Wright-Phillips, right, gives Luis Robles, left, a hug following extra time of an MLS Eastern Conference first-round playoff match against the Philadelphia Union on Sunday in Chester, Pa. Photo Credit: AP/Chris Szagola

By The Associated Press
CHESTER, Pa. — Fabrice-Jean Picault scored and assisted on Marco Fabián's goal in extra time to help the Philadelphia Union eliminate the Red Bulls from the playoffs with a 4-3 win on Sunday.

Fabián came on in the 103rd minute and scored in the 105th when his shot from the left side deflected high off the Red Bulls' Marc Rzatkowski into the net.

Third-seeded Philadelphia, which earned the first MLS playoff win in franchise history, will play at No. 2 seed Atlanta in the second round Thursday night.

Josh Sims blasted a right-footer from outside the top of the box to open the scoring in the sixth minute and Tim Parker's header in the 24th gave the Red Bulls a 2-0 lead. It was the 22-year-old Sims' first MLS goal.

Alejandro Bedoya side-netted a first-timer in the 30th minute to cut Philadelphia's deficit in half but Tom Barlow scored in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time to make it 3-1.

Sergio Santos' header deflected off the crossbar and Jack Elliott headed home the rebound for Philadelphia in the 52nd minute. Picault, who came on in the 72nd, scored in the 78th to make it 3-3.

Kacper Przybylko, whose 15 goals this season are more than twice as many as any other Union player, did not play (foot stress reaction). Philadelphia had 62% possession and outshot the Red Bulls 32-11.

