Eastern Conference finals: Red Bulls vs. United

The Red Bulls take on Atlanta United FC in the second leg of the Eastern Conference finals on Thursday. Atlanta leads 3-0 on aggregate.

New York Red Bulls fans rally at a
Photo Credit: AP/Julio Cortez

New York Red Bulls fans rally at a bridge prior to the second leg of the team's MLS soccer Eastern Conference final against Atlanta United on Thursday in Harrison, N.J.

New York Red Bulls midfielder Aaron Long, right,
Photo Credit: AP/Julio Cortez

New York Red Bulls midfielder Aaron Long, right, protects the ball from Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez during the first half of the second leg of the MLS soccer Eastern Conference championship on Thursday in Harrison, N.J.

Atlanta United midfielder Miguel Almiron (10) climbs onover
Photo Credit: AP/Julio Cortez

Atlanta United midfielder Miguel Almiron (10) climbs onover New York Red Bulls defender Michael Murillo (62) while competing for the ball during the first half of the second leg of the MLS soccer Eastern Conference championship on Thursday in Harrison, N.J.

New York Red Bulls defender Michael Murillo, left,
Photo Credit: AP/Julio Cortez

New York Red Bulls defender Michael Murillo, left, clears the ball as Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez attacks during the first half of the second leg of the MLS soccer Eastern Conference championship on Thursday in Harrison, N.J.

Atlanta United midfielder Miguel Almiron, left, and New
Photo Credit: AP/Julio Cortez

Atlanta United midfielder Miguel Almiron, left, and New York Red Bulls midfielder Tyler Adams go up for the ball during the first half of the second leg of the MLS soccer Eastern Conference championship Thursday in Harrison, N.J.

New York Red Bulls defender Michael Murillo, left,
Photo Credit: AP/Julio Cortez

New York Red Bulls defender Michael Murillo, left, controls the ball next to Atlanta United defender Leandro Gonzalez during the first half of the second leg of the MLS soccer Eastern Conference championship Thursday in Harrison, N.J.

New York Red Bulls goalkeeper Luis Robles dives
Photo Credit: AP/Julio Cortez

New York Red Bulls goalkeeper Luis Robles dives to deflect a shot from Atlanta United during the first half of the second leg of the MLS soccer Eastern Conference championship Thursday in Harrison, N.J.

