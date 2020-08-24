TODAY'S PAPER
Revolution coach Arena suspended 2 more games, fined $15,000

FILE - In this June 3, 2017, file

FILE - In this June 3, 2017, file photo, U.S. coach Bruce Arena reacts on the sideline during the second half of the team's international friendly soccer match against Venezuela, in Sandy, Utah. Arena has resigned in the wake of the teams U.S. national team's crash out of contention for the 2018 World Cup. "We didn't get the job done, and I accept responsibility," Arena said in a statement on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
New England Revolution head coach Bruce Arena has been suspended for two more games and fined $15,000 for confronting game officials after receiving a red card in the team's July 25 match against Philadelphia.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber announced the punishment on Monday “for confrontational conduct and unacceptable and offensive language directed towards match officials.”

Arena served the first game of his suspension on Thursday. He will also miss Tuesday's match against D.C. United and Saturday's against the New York Red Bulls. Assistant coach Richie Williams is expected to lead the team.

Arena was issued a red card after the final whistle of a 1-0 loss to Philadelphia in the final match of the Round of 16 of the MLS is Back tournament last month. Players were also upset that referee Ismail Elfath ended the match in the fourth minute of stoppage time instead of awarding the Revolution a final corner kick.

 

