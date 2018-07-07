World Cup: Russia vs. Croatia

Russia takes on Croatia in a World Cup quarterfinal match Saturday at Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi, Russia.

Croatia's Luka Modric jumps for the ball during the quarterfinal match between Russia and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium, in Sochi, Russia, Saturday, July 7, 2018.

Croatia's Andrej Kramaric, second from left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's first goal during the quarterfinal match between Russia and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium, in Sochi, Russia, Saturday, July 7, 2018.

Russia's Artyom Dzyuba, right, challenges for the ball with Croatia's Sime Vrsaljko during the quarterfinal match between Russia and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium, in Sochi, Russia, Saturday, July 7, 2018.

Russia's Artyom Dzyuba, above, fails to score during the quarterfinal match between Russia and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium, in Sochi, Russia, Saturday, July 7, 2018.

Croatia's Andrej Kramaric, centre, vies for the ball with Russia's Roman Zobnin during the quarterfinal match between Russia and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium, in Sochi, Russia, Saturday, July 7, 2018.

Russia's Denis Cheryshev, right, celebrates with Russia's Artyom Dzyuba after scoring his side's first goal during the quarterfinal match between Russia and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium, in Sochi, Russia, Saturday, July 7, 2018.

Croatia's Ivan Rakitic, left, vies for the ball with Russia's Daler Kuziaev during the quarterfinal match between Russia and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium, in Sochi, Russia, Saturday, July 7, 2018.

Russia's Denis Cheryshev, left, scores the opening goal during the quarterfinal match between Russia and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Saturday, July 7, 2018.

Russia's Alexander Samedov, left, and Croatia's Domagoj Vida challenge for the ball during the quarterfinal match between Russia and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium, in Sochi, Russia, Saturday, July 7, 2018.

Croatia goalkeeper Danijel Subasic, left, makes a save in front of Russia's Alexander Samedov during the quarterfinal match between Russia and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium, in Sochi, Russia, Saturday, July 7, 2018.

Croatia goalkeeper Danijel Subasic, right, looks at the ball scored by Russia's Denis Cheryshev during the quarterfinal match between Russia and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium, in Sochi, Russia, Saturday, July 7, 2018.

Croatia's Mario Mandzukic, left, jumps for the ball with Russia's Ilya Kutepov during the quarterfinal match between Russia and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium, in Sochi, Russia, Saturday, July 7, 2018.

Croatia's Ivan Rakitic, left, and Russia's Mario Fernandes challenge for the ball during the quarterfinal match between Russia and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium, in Sochi, Russia, Saturday, July 7, 2018.