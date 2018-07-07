TODAY'S PAPER
Croatia beats Russia in shootout to reach World Cup semifinals

Croatia is the first team to win consecutive penalty shootouts since Argentina in 1990.

Croatia players celebrate after winning the quarterfinal match

Croatia players celebrate after winning the quarterfinal match against Russia at the 2018 World Cup in the Fisht Stadium, in Sochi, Russia, Saturday. Photo Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez

By The Associated Press
SOCHI, Russia — Croatia ended Russia’s surprising World Cup run with a 4-3 penalty shootout victory in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Ivan Rakitic scored the deciding penalty after a 2-2 draw.

The overachieving hosts, the lowest ranked nation in the tournament, were trying to make it to the World Cup semifinals for the first time since the Soviet Union team finished fourth at the 1966 tournament in England.

Croatia hadn’t advanced this far at the World Cup since the 1998 World Cup, which was its first appearance.

Croatia will next play England in the semifinals on Wednesday in Moscow. The English team defeated Sweden 2-0.

Russia defender Mario Fernandes scored the equalizing goal in extra time, but then sent his penalty wide of the net in the shootout.

Croatia defender Domagoj Vida also scored in extra time with a header in the 101st minute.

Denis Cheryshev gave Russia the lead with a shot into the upper corner in the 31st minute and Croatia equalized with Andrej Kramaric’s header near halftime.

