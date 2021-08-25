LI's Sean Nealis signs new three-year deal with Red Bulls

Sean Nealis had a full grasp of the situation earlier this season when he became a fixture in the Red Bulls’ starting lineup.

The Massapequa-raised centerback needed to perform, or the club may find someone else who would.

Perform he did, and half a season later, the Red Bulls have signed up for more. Nealis, 24, was inked to a new three-year contract, the club announced Wednesday. The deal runs through 2024 with an option for a fourth season in 2025.

"We are pleased to lock down Sean with the club for multiple years," Red Bulls Head of Sport Kevin Thelwell said in a news release. "He has been a strong option for the club since we drafted him in 2019 and hope to see him continue to strengthen our backline for years to come."

Nealis started just eight matches in his first two seasons with RBNY, but following a major injury to centerback Aaron Long early this season, the Hofstra product cemented himself as a leader in the back.

"I am happy to see Sean stay in New York," coach Gerhard Struber said in a news release. "He has been a very stable defender for us since Aaron Long went down and his consistent play has only strengthened my trust in him."

Nealis has started 13 of the Red Bulls’ 19 matches this season, playing 1,080 minutes and contributing to five clean sheets.

Speaking with Newsday last month, Nealis understood what was at stake for his career when the team began playing him regularly.

Said Nealis: "I think as soon as you sign your professional contract, no matter what your age, you’ve got to perform to expectations, you’ve got to succeed or you won’t be playing anymore."