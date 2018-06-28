World Cup: Senegal vs. Colombia

Senegal and Colombia meet in a FIFA World Cup Group H match Thursday at Samara Arena in Samara, Russia.

Colombia's Radamel Falcao, foreground, and Sweden's Albin Ekdal goes for a header during the group H match between Senegal and Colombia, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena in Samara, Russia, Thursday, June 28, 2018.

Colombia's Radamel Falcao, left, jumps for the ball with Senegal's Cheikhou Kouyate, right, and Senegal's Idrissa Gana Gueye during the group H match between Senegal and Colombia, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena in Samara, Russia, Thursday, June 28, 2018.

Yerry Mina of Colombia (L) and M'Baye Niang of Senegal in action the FIFA World Cup 2018 group H preliminary round soccer match between Senegal and Colombia in Samara, Russia, 28 June 2018.

Keita Balde (L) of Senegal and Santiago Arias of Colombia in action during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group H preliminary round soccer match between Senegal and Colombia in Samara, Russia, 28 June 2018.

Senegal fans cheer for their team before the start of the group H match between Senegal and Colombia, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena in Samara, Russia, Thursday, June 28, 2018.

A Senegal fan with a lion mask arrives to attend the Russia 2018 World Cup Group H football match between Senegal and Colombia at the Samara Arena in Samara on June 28, 2018.

(L-R) Colombia's forward Falcao, Colombia's forward Juan Cuadrado and Colombia's midfielder Mateus Uribe take part in a warm-up session before the Russia 2018 World Cup Group H football match between Senegal and Colombia at the Samara Arena in Samara on June 28, 2018.

Colombia's midfielder James Rodriguez controls the ball during the warm up session prior to the Russia 2018 World Cup Group H football match between Senegal and Colombia at the Samara Arena in Samara on June 28, 2018.

Colombia's forward Juan Cuadrado (L) and Colombia's midfielder James Rodriguez (R) speak together during the warm up session prior to the Russia 2018 World Cup Group H football match between Senegal and Colombia at the Samara Arena in Samara on June 28, 2018.