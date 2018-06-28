TODAY'S PAPER
World Cup: Senegal vs. Colombia

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Senegal and Colombia meet in a FIFA World Cup Group H match Thursday at Samara Arena in Samara, Russia.

Colombia's Radamel Falcao, foreground, and Sweden's Albin Ekdal
Photo Credit: AP / Efrem Lukatsky

Colombia's Radamel Falcao, foreground, and Sweden's Albin Ekdal goes for a header during the group H match between Senegal and Colombia, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena in Samara, Russia, Thursday, June 28, 2018.

Colombia's Radamel Falcao, left, jumps for the ball
Photo Credit: AP / Gregorio Borgia

Colombia's Radamel Falcao, left, jumps for the ball with Senegal's Cheikhou Kouyate, right, and Senegal's Idrissa Gana Gueye during the group H match between Senegal and Colombia, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena in Samara, Russia, Thursday, June 28, 2018.

Yerry Mina of Colombia (L) and M'Baye Niang
Photo Credit: WALLACE WOON/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock / WALLACE WOON/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Yerry Mina of Colombia (L) and M'Baye Niang of Senegal in action the FIFA World Cup 2018 group H preliminary round soccer match between Senegal and Colombia in Samara, Russia, 28 June 2018.

Keita Balde (L) of Senegal and Santiago Arias
Photo Credit: TATYANA ZENKOVICH/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock / TATYANA ZENKOVICH/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Keita Balde (L) of Senegal and Santiago Arias of Colombia in action during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group H preliminary round soccer match between Senegal and Colombia in Samara, Russia, 28 June 2018.

Senegal fans cheer for their team before the
Photo Credit: AP / Martin Meissner

Senegal fans cheer for their team before the start of the group H match between Senegal and Colombia, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena in Samara, Russia, Thursday, June 28, 2018.

A Senegal fan with a lion mask arrives
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / EMMANUEL DUNAND

A Senegal fan with a lion mask arrives to attend the Russia 2018 World Cup Group H football match between Senegal and Colombia at the Samara Arena in Samara on June 28, 2018.

(L-R) Colombia's forward Falcao, Colombia's forward Juan Cuadrado
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / LUIS ACOSTA

(L-R) Colombia's forward Falcao, Colombia's forward Juan Cuadrado and Colombia's midfielder Mateus Uribe take part in a warm-up session before the Russia 2018 World Cup Group H football match between Senegal and Colombia at the Samara Arena in Samara on June 28, 2018.

Colombia's midfielder James Rodriguez controls the ball during
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / FABRICE COFFRINI

Colombia's midfielder James Rodriguez controls the ball during the warm up session prior to the Russia 2018 World Cup Group H football match between Senegal and Colombia at the Samara Arena in Samara on June 28, 2018.

Colombia's forward Juan Cuadrado (L) and Colombia's midfielder
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / FABRICE COFFRINI

Colombia's forward Juan Cuadrado (L) and Colombia's midfielder James Rodriguez (R) speak together during the warm up session prior to the Russia 2018 World Cup Group H football match between Senegal and Colombia at the Samara Arena in Samara on June 28, 2018.

A Colombia fan enjoys the pre match atmosphere
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Maddie Meyer

A Colombia fan enjoys the pre match atmosphere prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group H match between Senegal and Colombia at Samara Arena on June 28, 2018 in Samara, Russia.

