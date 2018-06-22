TODAY'S PAPER
KALININGRAD, Russia — Albania's national flag was at the center of Switzerland's 2-1 victory over Serbia on Friday at the World Cup.

Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri celebrated their goals by making a nationalist symbol of their ethnic Albanian heritage.

Both players put their open hands together with their thumbs locked and fingers outstretched to make what looks like the double-headed eagle displayed on Albania's flag. The thumbs represent the heads of the two eagles, while the fingers look like the feathers.

Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic, right, celebrates scoring the opening
Photo Credit: AP / Victor Caivano

Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic, right, celebrates scoring the opening goal with teammate Sergej Milinkovic-Savic during the group E match between Switzerland and Serbia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Friday.

Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic reacts after missing a chance
Photo Credit: AP / Matthias Schrader

Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic reacts after missing a chance during the group E match between Switzerland and Serbia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Friday.

Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer catches the ball over
Photo Credit: AP / Matthias Schrader

Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer catches the ball over Serbia's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's head during the group E match between Switzerland and Serbia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Friday.

Serbia players line up prior to the group
Photo Credit: AP / Matthias Schrader

Serbia players line up prior to the group E match between Switzerland and Serbia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Friday.

Switzerland's Granit Xhaka celebrates after scoring his side's
Photo Credit: AP / Laurent Gillieron

Switzerland's Granit Xhaka celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the group E match between Switzerland and Serbia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Friday.

Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic, left, and Switzerland's Ricardo Rodriguez
Photo Credit: AP / Victor Caivano

Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic, left, and Switzerland's Ricardo Rodriguez vie for the ball during the group E match between Switzerland and Serbia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Friday.

Switzerland's team team pose for a group photo
Photo Credit: AP / Victor Caivano

Switzerland's team team pose for a group photo prior to the group E match against Serbia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Friday.

Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates after scoring his side's
Photo Credit: AP / Laurent Gillieron

Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the group E match between Switzerland and Serbia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Friday.

Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates after scoring his side's
Photo Credit: AP / Antonio Calanni

Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the group E match between Switzerland and Serbia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Friday.

Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic reacts in dejection at the
Photo Credit: AP / Matthias Schrader

Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic reacts in dejection at the end of the group E match between Switzerland and Serbia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Friday.

Switzerland's Ricardo Rodriguez, left, and Serbia's Dusan Tadic
Photo Credit: AP / Antonio Calanni

Switzerland's Ricardo Rodriguez, left, and Serbia's Dusan Tadic fight for the ball during the group E match between Switzerland and Serbia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Friday.

Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic, left, vies for the ball
Photo Credit: AP / Antonio Calanni

Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic, left, vies for the ball with Switzerland's Fabian Schaer during the group E match between Switzerland and Serbia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Friday.

Serbia head coach Mladen Krstajic reacts during the
Photo Credit: AP / Matthias Schrader

Serbia head coach Mladen Krstajic reacts during the group E match between Switzerland and Serbia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Friday.

Referee Felix Brych from Germany admonishes Serbia's Aleksandar
Photo Credit: AP / Matthias Schrader

Referee Felix Brych from Germany admonishes Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic during the group E match between Switzerland and Serbia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Friday.

Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri controls the ball during the
Photo Credit: AP / Matthias Schrader

Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri controls the ball during the group E match between Switzerland and Serbia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Friday.

Serbia goalkeeper Vladimir Stojkovic cuts off a shot
Photo Credit: AP / Victor Caivano

Serbia goalkeeper Vladimir Stojkovic cuts off a shot during the group E match between Switzerland and Serbia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Friday.

Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic, left, and Switzerland's Valon Behrami
Photo Credit: AP / Matthias Schrader

Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic, left, and Switzerland's Valon Behrami jump for the ball during the group E match between Switzerland and Serbia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Friday.

By The Associated Press

