HARRISON, N.J. -- Women's professional soccer in the United States finds itself at a crossroads.

After the national team secured its second successive Women's World Cup championship last month, National Women's Soccer League teams have seen an uptick in attendance. The question is whether it can sustain it.

Sky Blue FC, which has lagged in league attendance, joined the party Sunday, drawing a team-record 9,415 in its first game at Red Bull Arena for its 1-1 tie with Reign FC.

The encounter was hailed as a success by players and management.

"When fans come here, and they see us, they see it inspiring, encouraging," Reign midfielder, U.S. international and Northport native Allie Long said. "It was loud, it was a great environment. Even though it was so hot, I think it was the standard in the NWSL. I hope we can continue and play here more. But I think it was a great start to play here."

Sky Blue has called 5,000-seat Yurcak Field at Rutgers in Piscataway, N.J., home since 2009.

Teams and players have abhorred performing at Yurcak, which has a decent field, but no showers for players.

"Playing at Red Bull Arena allows us to feel like a professional athlete," said Long, whose right-wing cross set up Reign's 36th-minute equalizing goal by Jodie Taylor. "When you're at Yurcak, you feel like you're at college again."

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Sunday’s crowd smashed the team record of 5,003, set in a 1-0 loss to Washington on July 24. Entering the match, Sky Blue was last in the nine-team NWSL in attendance, averaging 2,001. The team had averaged 2,380 the past 10 years.

Sky Blue GM Alyse LaHue knew that Red Bull Arena, home of the MLS Red Bulls, could be its salvation. “We realize we've outgrown Rutgers,” she said. “This gives a lot of promise for the future.”

Sky Blue midfielder and women's soccer icon Carli Lloyd, who called it a "very special" game, but realized it could not be a one-off match. NWSL got a boost after the U.S. won the WWC in 2015 but leveled off.

"The biggest challenge is how we're going to sustain that,” she said. “The word has to get out in this country. There's so many people in this country who don't know there's a women's professional league and that's a problem."

Finding new owners with deep pockets is one piece of the puzzle.

"People with money need to invest need to come up," Long said. “Players have done everything we can; won the World Cup back-to-back. If you're not coming to games now, we can't physically give more than we have on the field. Off the field we're trying to promote, trying to grow this league."

The game was marketed around World Cup hero and Reign FC forward Megan Rapinoe. Rapinoe did not play due to an Achilles injury, but the crowd still was encouraging.

Rapinoe attended the game, but was not made available to the written media, although she was interviewed by ESPN at halftime.