TODAY'S PAPER
71° Good Afternoon
71° Good Afternoon
SportsSoccer

World Cup: Spain vs. Portugal

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

Spain faces Portugal in FIFA World Cup Group B match on Friday at Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi, Russia.

Portugal head coach Fernando Santos gestures to his
Photo Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez

Portugal head coach Fernando Santos gestures to his players during the group B match between Portugal and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018.

Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates a goal after
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / NELSON ALMEIDA

Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates a goal after shooting a penalty kick during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group B football match between Portugal and Spain at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi on June 15, 2018.

Portugal's Mario Rui, in front, is hold by
Photo Credit: AP / Frank Augstein

Portugal's Mario Rui, in front, is hold by Portugal's Pepe during the group B match between Portugal and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, left heads the ball as
Photo Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, left heads the ball as Spain's Gerard Pique closes during the group B match between Portugal and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018.

Portugal's Bernardo Silva runs for the ball during
Photo Credit: AP / Frank Augstein

Portugal's Bernardo Silva runs for the ball during the group B match between Portugal and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018.

Supporters of Portugal cheer before the FIFA World
Photo Credit: PAULO NOVAIS/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock / PAULO NOVAIS/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Supporters of Portugal cheer before the FIFA World Cup 2018 group B preliminary round soccer match between Portugal and Spain in Sochi, Russia, 15 June 2018, 15 June 2018.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo winks as he shakes hands
Photo Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo winks as he shakes hands with a Spanish player during the group B match between Portugal and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, left, is fouled by Spain's
Photo Credit: AP / Francisco Seco

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, left, is fouled by Spain's Nacho for a penalty during the group B match between Portugal and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018.

Supporters of Portugal give high five to the
Photo Credit: PAULO NOVAIS/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock / PAULO NOVAIS/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Supporters of Portugal give high five to the mascot Zabivaka before the FIFA World Cup 2018 group B preliminary round soccer match between Portugal and Spain in Sochi, Russia, 15 June 2018, 15 June 2018.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo spits water prior the group
Photo Credit: AP / Frank Augstein

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo spits water prior the group B match between Portugal and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018.

Spain's Nacho fouls Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during the
Photo Credit: AP / Frank Augstein

Spain's Nacho fouls Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during the group B match between Portugal and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018.

Spain's Nacho, front gestures as Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo
Photo Credit: AP / Thanassis Stavrakis

Spain's Nacho, front gestures as Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo lies on the pitch during the group B match between Portugal and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018.

General view of the Fisht Stadium taken ahead
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JEWEL SAMAD

General view of the Fisht Stadium taken ahead of the Russia 2018 World Cup Group B football match between Portugal and Spain in Sochi on June 15, 2018.

A soccer fan before the FIFA World Cup
Photo Credit: RONALD WITTEK/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock / RONALD WITTEK/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

A soccer fan before the FIFA World Cup 2018 group B preliminary round soccer match between Portugal and Spain in Sochi, Russia, 15 June 2018.

A supporter of Portugal hold a copy of
Photo Credit: AP / Frank Augstein

A supporter of Portugal hold a copy of the World Cup trophy prior the group B match between Portugal and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018.

Spanish supporters cheer their team ahead of the
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ODD ANDERSEN

Spanish supporters cheer their team ahead of the Russia 2018 World Cup Group B football match between Portugal and Spain at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi on June 15, 2018.

A Portugal's supporter kisses a replica of the
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ODD ANDERSEN

A Portugal's supporter kisses a replica of the World Cup trophy ahead of the Russia 2018 World Cup Group B football match between Portugal and Spain at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi on June 15, 2018.

Supporters of Spain react prior the group B
Photo Credit: AP / Frank Augstein

Supporters of Spain react prior the group B match between Portugal and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

New York Sports

The Diamondbacks' David Peralta rounds the bases in Mets lose in Arizona, now 1-11 in last 12 games
Yankees pitcher Domingo German delivers against the Rays Rookie German earns his first major-league win
Former New York Yankees player Ron Guidry waves Guidry: Severino will break my strikeout mark
Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres reacts after hitting Torres’ three-run homer pushes Yankees past Rays
Yankees' Gleyber Torres follows through on three-run home Rieber: Keep Torres higher in Yankees lineup
Steven Matz of the New York Mets walks Steven Matz pushed back because of blister