World Cup: Switzerland vs. Costa Rica

By The Associated Press
Print

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, Russia — Switzerland has qualified for the round of 16 at the World Cup despite twice losing the lead in a 2-2 draw with Costa Rica, which had already been eliminated.

Costa Rica scored from Bryan Ruiz penalty kick in stoppage time to tie the match on Wednesday night, but it didn't affect Switzerland's progression as the second-place team in Group E.

Brazil topped the group after a 2-0 win over Serbia and will play Mexico. Switzerland will play Sweden.

Bjerim Dzemaili slammed in Switzerland's first goal from close range after being set up by a header from Breel Embolo.

Costa Rica got its first goal in Russia when defender Kendall Waston headed in a corner early in the second to equalize.

Substitute Josip Drmic put Switzerland 2-1 up in the 88th minute. Ruiz's penalty kick hit the crossbar and then bounced in off of goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

Photo Credit: AP / Vadim Ghirda

Costa Rica's Joel Campbell, left, vies for the ball with Switzerland's Manuel Akanji during the group E match between Switzerland and Costa Rica at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

Photo Credit: AP / Natasha Pisarenko

Switzerland's Blerim Dzemaili, right scores his side's first goal during the group E match between Switzerland and Costa Rica, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

Photo Credit: AP / Natasha Pisarenko

Referee Clement Turpin from France, left, gives Costa Rica's Cristian Gamboa a yellow card during the group E match between Switzerland and Costa Rica, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

Photo Credit: AP / Mark Baker

Referee Clement Turpin shows a yellow card to Costa Rica's Cristian Gamboa during the group E match between Switzerland and Costa Rica, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

Photo Credit: AP / Vadim Ghirda

Costa Rica's Celso Borges, left, vies for the ball with Switzerland's Breel Embolo during the group E match between Switzerland and Costa Rica at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

Photo Credit: AP / Natasha Pisarenko

Costa Rica players argue with referee Clement Turpin from France during the group E match between Switzerland and Costa Rica, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

Photo Credit: AP / Vadim Ghirda

Costa Rica's Joel Campbell, left, sidesteps Switzerland's Granit Xhaka during the group E match between Switzerland and Costa Rica at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

Photo Credit: AP / Mark Baker

Costa Rica's Bryan Ruiz, left, and Switzerland's Fabian Schaer watch Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer catch the ball during the group E match between Switzerland and Costa Rica, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

Photo Credit: AP / Mark Baker

Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer dives for a save during the group E match between Switzerland and Costa Rica, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

Photo Credit: AP / Natasha Pisarenko

Switzerland's Blerim Dzemaili, top celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the group E match between Switzerland and Costa Rica, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

Photo Credit: AP / Mark Baker

Switzerland's Blerim Dzemaili, right, celebrates with Breel Embolo after scoring the opening goal during the group E match between Switzerland and Costa Rica, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

Photo Credit: AP / Vadim Ghirda

Costa Rica's Bryan Ruiz, left, challenges Switzerland's Blerim Dzemaili during the group E match between Switzerland and Costa Rica at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

Photo Credit: AP / Natasha Pisarenko

Switzerland's Blerim Dzemaili, top, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the group E match between Switzerland and Costa Rica, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

Photo Credit: AP / Natasha Pisarenko

Switzerland head coach Vladimir Petkovic waits for the start of the group E match between Switzerland and Costa Rica, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

Photo Credit: AP / Natacha Pisarenko

Switzerland's Blerim Dzemaili scores his side's opening goal during the group E match between Switzerland and Costa Rica, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

Photo Credit: AP / Vadim Ghirda

Switzerland's Granit Xhaka, left, vies for the ball with Costa Rica's Joel Campbell during the group E match between Switzerland and Costa Rica at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

Photo Credit: AP / Mark Baker

Switzerland's Blerim Dzemaili, right, scores the opening goal during the group E match between Switzerland and Costa Rica, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

Photo Credit: AP / Vadim Ghirda

Switzerland's Breel Embolo, right, and Costa Rica's Johnny Acosta fight for the ball during the group E match between Switzerland and Costa Rica at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

Photo Credit: AP / Mark Baker

Costa Rica's Cristian Gamboa, left, fouls Switzerland's Breel Embolo during the group E match between Switzerland and Costa Rica, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

Photo Credit: AP / Mark Baker

Switzerland's Mario Gavranovic, left, fights for the ball with Costa Rica's Kendall Waston during the group E match between Switzerland and Costa Rica, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

