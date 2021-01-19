Long Island native Tim Parker’s time with his local MLS club is over.

Used to wearing black and orange from his time at Hicksville, Parker will don his high school’s colors once again with Houston Dynamo FC after being traded by the Red Bulls on Tuesday.

Parker, 27, will join Houston in exchange for $450,000 in guaranteed General Allocation Money and could receive an additional $600,000 based on certain conditions and performance metrics.

The 2010 Newsday boys soccer player of the year, Parker starred at St. John’s and was drafted by the Vancouver Whitecaps, where he played three seasons before joining the Red Bulls. He played three years as a constant figure in defense for the Red Bulls, winning the MLS Supporters Shield with the club in 2018 and appearing in 95 matches across all competitions.

"Tim has been a true professional, and everyone at the club would like to thank Tim for his role in our success over the past three seasons," said a statement from Head of Sport Kevin Thelwell. "We wish Tim all the best in Houston this season."

Separately, the Red Bulls announced the signing of 21-year-old centerback Andrés Reyes. The Colombian youth international player was acquired from Atlético Nacional in his home country and will join the Red Bulls pending approval of his visa and international transfer certificate. Reyes spent 2020 on loan with Inter Miami CF, making 13 starts.

"Andrés has the physical characteristics we like in our centerbacks, and a sharp mind for the game," Thelwell's statement read. "He has experience in our league and the ability to contribute to team success while still growing into his full potential."