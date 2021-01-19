TODAY'S PAPER
32° Good Morning
SEARCH
32° Good Morning
SportsSoccer

Red Bulls trade Tim Parker to Houston Dynamo FC

Red Bulls' Tim Parker, left, and Aaron Long

Red Bulls' Tim Parker, left, and Aaron Long discuss a non-call with the referee against the Revolution at Red Bull Arena on Oct. 28 in Harrison, N.J. Credit: Getty Images / Elsa

By Ryan Gerbosi ryan.gerbosi@newsday.com @RyanGerbosi
Print

Long Island native Tim Parker’s time with his local MLS club is over.

Used to wearing black and orange from his time at Hicksville, Parker will don his high school’s colors once again with Houston Dynamo FC after being traded by the Red Bulls on Tuesday.

Parker, 27, will join Houston in exchange for $450,000 in guaranteed General Allocation Money and could receive an additional $600,000 based on certain conditions and performance metrics.

The 2010 Newsday boys soccer player of the year, Parker starred at St. John’s and was drafted by the Vancouver Whitecaps, where he played three seasons before joining the Red Bulls. He played three years as a constant figure in defense for the Red Bulls, winning the MLS Supporters Shield with the club in 2018 and appearing in 95 matches across all competitions.

"Tim has been a true professional, and everyone at the club would like to thank Tim for his role in our success over the past three seasons," said a statement from Head of Sport Kevin Thelwell. "We wish Tim all the best in Houston this season."

Separately, the Red Bulls announced the signing of 21-year-old centerback Andrés Reyes. The Colombian youth international player was acquired from Atlético Nacional in his home country and will join the Red Bulls pending approval of his visa and international transfer certificate. Reyes spent 2020 on loan with Inter Miami CF, making 13 starts.

"Andrés has the physical characteristics we like in our centerbacks, and a sharp mind for the game," Thelwell's statement read. "He has experience in our league and the ability to contribute to team success while still growing into his full potential."

Headshot of Newsday employee Ryan Gerbosi on June

Ryan Gerbosi is an internet news manager for sports at Newsday.com. He also covers soccer and mixed martial arts and believes the designated hitter should be banned from baseball.

New York Sports

George Springer of the Houston Astros celebrates a AP source: Springer to Jays for 6 years, $150M
The Rangers' Mika Zibanejad leaves the ice with Rangers' Zibanejad MIA after crashing into boards
Devils forward Jack Hughes scores one of his Rangers bedeviled by Hughes in loss to New Jersey
Sandy Alderson speaks at a news conference on Lennon: Quick firing of Porter a refreshing change for Mets
New Mets general manager Jared Porter has his Mets fire GM Jared Porter over explicit texts to a female reporter
Mets general manager Sandy Alderson looks on during Mets president Alderson has no immediate plans to replace Porter
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search