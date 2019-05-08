TODAY'S PAPER
62° Good Evening
SEARCH
62° Good Evening
SportsSoccer

Champions League: Tottenham stuns Ajax on Lucas Moura's hat trick to reach final

Moura completed a hat trick in the sixth minute of injury time to set up an all-English final.

Tottenham's Lucas Moura celebrates after scoring his side's

Tottenham's Lucas Moura celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Ajax and Tottenham Hotspur at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on Wednesday. Photo Credit: AP/Peter Dejong

By The Associated Press
Print

AMSTERDAM — Lucas Moura completed a hat trick in the sixth minute of injury time as Tottenham pulled off another stunning Champions League comeback on Wednesday, beating Ajax 3-2 to set up an all-English final.

A day after Liverpool stunned Barcelona by erasing a three-goal deficit at Anfield, Moura nearly single-handedly helped Tottenham pull off a similar feat in Amsterdam.

Ajax seemed to have the two-legged semifinal wrapped up by halftime after goals from teenage captain Matthijs de Ligt and Hakim Ziyech put it 2-0 up at the break — and 3-0 on aggregate.

But Lucas Moura scored twice in a four-minute span to level the score on the evening and put the visitors one goal from going through on the away goals rule.

After Jan Vertonghen's header hit the crossbar in the 87th minute, that goal finally arrived when Moura struck again deep into injury time. Dele Alli laid the ball off the Brazilian as he streaked into the area and his low shot crept inside the right post to complete another improbable victory.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Giants quarterback Eli Manning talks with offensive coordinator Shula: Manning seemed unfazed about Jones pick
The Lakers' John Egan attempts to wrestle the Frazier's NBA Finals Game 7 jersey up for auction
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones throws a pass as Shula confident Jones will be ready when called upon
Pete Alonso's RBI single
Giants quarterback Kyle Lauletta waits for the snap Lauletta discusses Giants' QB situation
Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist speaks with the media Lundqvist among six Rangers to participate in worlds